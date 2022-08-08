New order for Circle Group. The group specialized in the analysis of processes and in the development of solutions for the digitization of the port sector and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy on the issues of the Green Deal and the energy transition will support a global transport and logistics company in the activation path innovative customs procedures (including rail fast corridors). The value of the contract, which is spread over a 5-year time horizon, exceeds 140 thousand euros.
See also The first three quarterly reports of A-share liquor companies are released: Willing to double the revenue of the liquor industry, and JPMorgan Chase increases its holdings_Sales