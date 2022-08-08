Home Business Circle: new order to support the transport and logistics company
Circle: new order to support the transport and logistics company

by admin

New order for Circle Group. The group specialized in the analysis of processes and in the development of solutions for the digitization of the port sector and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy on the issues of the Green Deal and the energy transition will support a global transport and logistics company in the activation path innovative customs procedures (including rail fast corridors). The value of the contract, which is spread over a 5-year time horizon, exceeds 140 thousand euros.

