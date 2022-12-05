Home Business Circle pays the FTX effect: skip the exchange listing
Business

Circle pays the FTX effect: skip the exchange listing

by admin
Circle pays the FTX effect: skip the exchange listing

It was supposed to be one of the very first companies related to the cryptocurrency world to debut on the stock exchange. The announcement was made in July 2021, with the company – issuer of the stablecoin USDC – which would go public, within a few months, through a SPAC. And instead, after many postponements, Circle, a fintech founded in 2013 and based in Boston, has decided to close this possibility. At least for now.

The official note arrived today (Monday 5 December): Circle and its partner, Concord Acquisition, spoke of a “mutual resolution”. The CEOs of both companies have released complementary statements, suggesting the decision to end the deal was amicable.

The moves of the Sec

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said he was “disappointed that the transaction has lapsed,” a reference to the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet granted the necessary approval for Circle to complete the Concord connection.

The SEC’s inaction on Circle’s IPO deal coincides with the tenure of Chairman Gary Gensler, who is somewhat of an outspoken enemy of the cryptocurrency industry. But it also comes at a time when regulators around the world are scrutinizing the industry in light of the FTX scandal.

The words of the CEO

In his note, Allaire also reiterated that “becoming a public company remains part of Circle’s core strategy to improve trust and transparency,” but did not provide further details on how or when Circle might go public, or at what cost. In any case, some financial data on the company emerged from the same note, such as the net profit of 43 million euros in the third quarter.

You may also like

Union press release – Il Sole 24 ORE

Citizenship income, based on the requirements who will...

Caleffi: examines the possible purchase of the residual...

Lexus Electrified Sport: electric cars are also sporty....

A variety of domestic new crown vaccines were...

Volkswagen restarts from the software. CEO Blume’s plan...

Ita, the selection of 1,200 pilots and flight...

Eng, two days to hire

Piazza Affari closes below parity, Saipem bucking the...

Opel Astra, the Sport Tourer Electric is ready...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy