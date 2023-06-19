Home » Circles: Federal government wants to support Intel settlement with almost 10 billion euros
Circles: Federal government wants to support Intel settlement with almost 10 billion euros

Circles: Federal government wants to support Intel settlement with almost 10 billion euros

BERLIN/MAGDEBURG (dpa-AFX) – According to dpa information, the federal government wants to support the settlement of the US chip manufacturer Intel in Saxony-Anhalt with 9.9 billion euros. According to this, Intel is investing more than 30 billion euros, including state aid. However, the increase in state aid still has to be approved by the EU Commission. The “Handelsblatt” had previously reported on the agreement.

In March 2022, Intel announced that chips would be produced in Magdeburg, the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt, from 2027. In a first expansion stage, two semiconductor factories are to be built, which could create several thousand jobs. A high-tech park for the settlement of suppliers is also planned.

