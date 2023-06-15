Circular economy, renewable energy from organic waste from slaughterhouses

Listen to the audio version of the article

From organic waste from slaughterhouses renewable energy such as biomethane, biocarbon and hydrogen. The initiative starts from the University of Perugia where an all-female team has developed the project called Biotherep. An initiative that aims to create a project for a possibly replicable pilot plant and which has also won European funding: the activity is carried out by the working group that has been dealing with circular economy and sustainable development for several years. The project has two aims: on the one hand, there is the reduction of processing waste to be disposed of, on the other, that of producing energy as part of an all-circular process.

Organic waste

The research team in Perugia made up of Assunta Marrocchi (Department of Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology), Ombretta Marconi (Department of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences) and Raffaella Branciari (Department of Veterinary Medicine): «Biotherep has the aim of hybrid conversion biochemistry and thermochemistry of organic waste from slaughterhouses for the production of renewable energy, and is one of the objectives ofAgenda 2030 for sustainable development adopted by the United Nations. As climate change becomes ever more significant, sustainable and clean energy sources are needed today more than ever.”

The project, which won a European grant, was among the 10 funded under the LEA-PRE program published by the Long Term EU-Africa Partnership Program for Research and Innovation actions in the area of ​​renewable energy.

Even private partners

“At the end of the process – underlines Assunta Marrocchi – we plan to produce biomethane, biocarbon and hydrogen”.

The project, as the university underlines, “specifically sees partners from the academic sector (universities and research centres) and partners from the private sector as participants”.