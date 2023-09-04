Circular Economy – Returnable glass to reduce the flood of plastic bottles – News

Contents

Returnable glass is not without its problems. It is heavy and fragile – and long transports worsen the ecological balance.

When it comes to collecting glass, Switzerland is one of the world leaders. In Germany, however, glass is usually melted down and poured into new forms. Germany is the leader when it comes to reusable glass, i.e. bottles that are washed and refilled several times. “43 percent of the beverage bottles can be declared as reusable,” says Markus Grumann.

Grumann builds inspection systems for such returnable glass bottles and advocates a European network for returnable glass systems. But the German system has weaknesses: “There are about 900 different reusable bottles and even 3,000 different cases.” That means a lot of effort when sorting and returning the containers and makes little ecological sense.

Glass – the almost perfect material

Glass as packaging has various advantages: The material is inert and impermeable, so it does not absorb odors. In principle, glass can be reused an infinite number of times. However, it is heavy and fragile. This makes transport more complex, which has a negative impact on the ecological balance.

Accordingly, plastic packaging has become increasingly popular in recent decades. Efforts are now being made not only to recycle PET bottles, but also to use them several times.

In the EU, a set of rules discussed, which should prescribe binding percentages of reusable glass for the member states. The Swiss bottle glass manufacturer Vetropack also wants to benefit from this. Together with an Austrian brewery, she has been testing a new returnable glass bottle for the past three years. “It’s thermally hardened glass, which makes it more robust,” explains Erich Jaquemar from Vetropack. The bottle is 30 percent lighter, scratches less easily and can therefore be used for longer.

The experts agree: If the reusable glass bottle is to prevail, standards are needed. These would have to be determined jointly by retailers, bottlers and logisticians. As a result, there are no special bottle shapes as a marketing element.

Deposit, fee or app?

Experts are discussing which type of financing makes sense for returnable glass. The widespread deposit is controversial because it can create false incentives. A small early disposal or recycling fee for glass bottles has already been introduced in Switzerland. It is unclear whether this should be increased and levied primarily on reusable glass or whether it should be paid as an incentive tax on all non-reusable containers. Specialist Markus Grumann goes one step further and would like to bill bottles via QR code and app. Bottles returned are free of charge, the others will be charged.

If Switzerland wants to focus more on reusable glass in the future, it should set standards from the start. At the same time, the state – similar to the EU – must set rules and thus create incentives for change. “Without this impetus, the change will take far too long,” Markus Grumann is convinced.

ETH environmental engineer Melanie Haupt would also welcome such a step: “Washing and reusing glass containers uses significantly less energy than recycling broken glass and pouring it into new glass bottles.” The big challenge remains logistics, says the specialist in sustainable recycling management: “Transport is a big problem, especially when the packaging is not completely standardized. If I have a standardized system in which the bottles can be returned somewhere and cleaned and refilled locally, the problem solves itself.»

Collect vs Reuse

In Switzerland, more than 9 out of 10 glass bottles end up in the glass collection. However, this number says little about what happens to the glass afterwards. A study by the Laboratory for Applied Circular Economy at Empa and the Universities of Lausanne and St. Gallen as part of the NFP 73 came to the conclusion that in 2020 two thirds of used glass was exported and only a quarter was recycled in Germany. Accordingly, the authors come to the conclusion that reusing glass makes more ecological sense than “just” collecting it.

This means that if the reusable glass bottle is to establish itself again, politics, business and consumers must be willing to rethink the entire glass bottle system, from production to multiple filling to the recycling bin.

