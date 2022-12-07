Listen to the audio version of the article

From eco-design thanks to coffee grounds to the recovery of packaging films, continuing with electrical and industrial waste to get to the fight against food waste. Password: circular economy and reuse of waste that is transformed into raw materials. And in this scenario, the so-called good practices can only be included. Precisely for this reason, Enea has prepared, as part of the project called Reciprocala mapping with over 360 good practices of circular economy, urban laboratories and QR codes «to help consumers understand, an initiative that saw the participation of citizens, companies and associations from Bologna, Taranto and Anguillara Sabazia (Rome) as part of a process that combined training and information”.

Training and information

«With this type of approach, training and information initiatives on circular transition issues are accompanied by moments of constructive exchange in which innovative ideas and projects are shared at community level – said Claudia Brunori during the presentation of the project, manager of the Enea division of efficient use of resources and closure of cycles – in respect of the cultural characteristics of the territory. The developed projects become part of the community’s heritage and can be implemented with the support of local authorities».

Less waste on food

One of the good practices concerns the “Ricibiamo” project, born with “the intention of creating a shared path between operators in the catering sector, high school students, and consumers”.

Specifically, it is a model that aims to reduce waste in the catering sector, all through a network of restaurateurs then linked by a communication system and a network of associations within a system that rewards, even with a reduction della Tari, the most virtuous restaurateurs.

Industrial waste becomes a resource

There is the marketplace in a diametrically opposite sector Waste2Resource which allows companies to sell their industrial waste, waste, by-products, waste, off-cuts, machinery and recycled materials and find potential buyers both locally and in Europe.