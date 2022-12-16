We are publishing the third of four papers awarded by Tortuga Call for Policy Papers, a policy brief competition aimed at master’s and final year bachelor’s students, and young male and female researchers. The goal is to identify some policy proposals with a potential impact on the Italian scenario and gather ideas from the new generations. Below is the article written by one of the three finalists in the senior category, Marco Compagnoni (PhD student at the University of Trento).

The winning work of the junior category is available at this address, while here it is possible to read the contribution in another finalist group of the senior category.

The concept of circular economy is often associated with that of recycling. In reality, according to the Waste Hierarchy, a key principle of the circular economy reported in the EU waste directive (2008/98/EC), waste recycling is, yes, to be preferred to their incineration with energy recovery and disposal in landfill, but it is still a secondary solution compared to the reuse and prevention of waste production, as shown in figure 1. This is due to the environmental impact of waste itself and its management and disposal processes.

Extend the life cycle of products

Prevention strategies, on the other hand, represent the optimal solution from an environmental point of view, since they aim to extend the life cycle of products and reduce the consumption of material goods. In both cases, the use of natural resources is reduced and, therefore, the environmental impact of production and consumption activities can be reduced.

In evaluating waste policies, it is therefore essential not only to verify their effects in terms of recycling or the percentage of separate collection, but also to observe their impact on the total production of waste, to verify their consistency with the objectives of the Waste Hierarchy and , therefore, with those of circular economy.

Punctual pricing

Among the fiscal instruments considered to support the circular economy is the so-called punctual pricing: urban waste pricing schemes in which the tax depends at least in part on the amount of waste generated, especially unsorted waste. The punctual pricing requires the citizen to pay a fee corresponding to the waste management service actually requested and is therefore considered a “benefit tax”, as opposed to the Tari (Tariff on Waste) which is not directly proportional to the amount of waste generated and not it depends on their type.

The impact on the production of municipal waste

But what is the impact of this pricing on the production of municipal waste? In theory, the adoption of punctual pricing schemes can generate three different effects. The most virtuous behavior is an increase in citizens’ waste prevention efforts; this may be due not only to the economic outlay linked to the amount of waste generated, but also to a greater awareness of their environmental impact. Secondly, there could be an effect of substitution of unsorted waste (taxed) with sorted waste (no or little taxed); in this case, however, the total amount of waste generated may not decrease.

Finally, pricing could have the effect of reducing environmental motivations, more or less conscious on the part of citizens, who could feel entitled to adopt less virtuous behavior by virtue of the economic compensation due to the municipality for such behaviour. In other words, the pricing could lead to an opposite outcome to the desired one, due to a citizen’s reaction of the “I pay therefore I pollute” type.

The case of Emilia-Romagna

The Italian Region that is probably the most active in the implementation of circular economy policies is Emilia-Romagna, which, through the regional law 16/2015, introduced the obligation to adopt punctual pricing schemes in all its Municipalities by 2021. However, to date only 31% of municipalities have introduced this form of pricing, as shown in Figure 2.

Source: Emilia-Romagna Region.

Through an empirical analysis based on data provided by Ispra (Ministry of the Environment), the Emilia-Romagna Region and Istat, it was possible to identify three different effects produced by the transition to punctual pricing. First of all, this transition has led to an increase in the separate collection rate on the total waste generated, estimated at around 15%. However, this figure could be due both to a decrease in the amount of total waste generated and to an increase in the amount of sorted waste generated, against a constant or even growing total waste production. This would be in direct conflict with the objectives of the circular economy.

Prevent through pricing

Therefore, it is important to verify the existence of a prevention effect determined by the introduction of punctual pricing. This impact is in fact observed: it is estimated that the change in pricing has led to a reduction in the total amount of waste generated per capita by approximately 10%, corresponding to almost 60 kg per inhabitant per year. The increase in prevention also seems to be accompanied by a substitution effect, ie a greater effort by citizens to separate their household waste. However, the estimated magnitude of this second effect is smaller than the first.

This result, specific to Emilia-Romagna, is consistent with the indications provided by other scientific analyses, such as that of the researchers Bucciol, Montinari and Piovesan in 2015, relating to the province of Treviso, and that of Valente and Bueno in 2019 on the city of Trent.

The regions focus too much on the waste management phase

The case of Emilia-Romagna demonstrates that waste pricing is an effective and powerful tool in the hands of regions and municipalities to encourage virtuous behavior on the part of citizens. In particular, punctual pricing is able to determine an increase in the separate collection rate and, above all, a preventive effort with respect to the generation of waste.

However, the diffusion of this tax scheme is still much lower than that of the Tari. In fact, according to Ispra’s 2021 urban waste report, only 12.7% of Italian municipalities have adopted punctual pricing schemes, with coverage of 12% of the Italian population, as shown in figure 3. In general, this objective it is explicitly mentioned only in the context of waste management in the vast majority of cases. Instead, it is essential to understand that the priority should be to act upstream from the generation of waste, pursuing a decoupling between economic activities and the extraction of natural resources.

Italy and Europe compared

Eurostat data allow us to obtain an overall overview of the level of circularity in our country. Italy does relatively well compared to other European countries in terms of waste management, with 68% of total waste (urban plus special) destined for recycling, compared to an EU average of 35%. However, an increase in total waste generation is observed, which amounted to 9% in the period 2010-2018. Furthermore, there is a strong gap between North and South in terms of recycling performance, as well as an excessive use of landfilling which, for municipal waste, stands at 20% (2020). But it is above all the data on eco-innovation that gives rise to greater concern. With eco-innovation we mean the processes of technological innovation aimed at reducing the environmental impact or the consumption of resources.

Italy is in thirteenth place in Europe in terms of investments for eco-innovation activities carried out by companies and research organizations. This determines resource productivity, ie the ratio between GDP and material consumption, which has essentially zero growth in the last decade. To improve the overall level of circularity in our country, progress must be made on each of these fronts.

Waste, because the Regions should deal with it

Regions play a decisive role in the transition to the circular economy by virtue of their respective economic, technological and skills specialisations: opportunities and barriers to the implementation of circular economy strategies are very diverse and vary from region to region. Pursuing a transition to the circular economy means implementing a strategy of resilience of economic activities from the availability and volatility of the price of raw materials. In short, whether it is done upstream, by stimulating eco-innovation and resource productivity, or downstream, with interventions aimed at improving waste management, we just have to intervene, and above all the Regions should take care of it.