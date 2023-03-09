Home Business Ciro Grillo case, Santoro takes his defense but forgets about Mannino
Ciro Grillo case, Santoro takes his defense but forgets about Mannino

Ciro Grillo case, Santoro takes his defense but forgets about Mannino

Ciro Grillo case and the defense of Santoro, Mannino was overwhelmed by long trials and a “not short detention”. The comment

“Il Grillo’s son He’s been waiting for justice for four years. They are kids…..”. So, more or less, Michael Santoro a On Tuesday, on A7. I would like to remind the former conductor Rai that the mother of the victim of the alleged violence, in Sardinia, in the villa of the comedian (father of an adult), said: “Since then, my daughter is a bodywho walks…”. Why not also give a voice to the young woman and her family?

The request can be shared by Santoro, of faster and more just justice. Erga omnes. I don’t remember a similar request, or strong indignation expressed by the journalist towards the long ordeal suffered by Calogero Manninowho was overwhelmed, while he was on the rise in the DC, by a very long series of trials, and by a not short detention, with the accusation of “external competition in mafia association”.

The first proceeding, against the former minister, was opened in remote 1991. The acquittal sentence, “for not having committed the crime”, arrived, on appeal, on 22 July 2019 and confirmed by the Court of Cassation on 11 December 2020.

