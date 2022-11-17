Home Business Cisco: third quarter earnings and turnover better than expected. The giant improves its guidance, but announces more than 4,000 layoffs
Cisco: third quarter earnings and turnover better than expected. The giant improves its guidance, but announces more than 4,000 layoffs

Cisco: third quarter earnings and turnover better than expected. The giant improves its guidance, but announces more than 4,000 layoffs

Positive trend on Wall Street for Cisco stock. The American giant active in the Internet infrastructure market announced a better-than-expected quarterly, improving its guidance for the full fiscal year.

In its first fiscal quarter ended Oct. 29, Cisco saw earnings rise 5% to 86 cents a share, better than the 84 cents expected by the analyst consensus; revenue grew 6% to $13.6 billion, better than the $13.31 billion forecast.

For the current quarter, Cisco expects earnings in the range of 59 to 64 cents per share, while full-year EPS is expected in the $2.63 to $2.76 range.

The group estimates revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%, beyond the consensus estimates of a 4% increase, and a growth rate higher than previously expected, between 4% and 6%. The stock is up more than 4% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

Bad news however for the employees. In fact, Cisco announced a plan to lay off 5% of its staff, or approximately 4,165 employees, as part of the restructuring plan it is carrying out, which will impact the budget with pre-tax charges of $600 million, of which $300 million will weigh on the accounts for the second fiscal quarter (current quarter).

