Positive trend on Wall Street for Cisco stock. The American giant active in the Internet infrastructure market announced a better-than-expected quarterly, improving its guidance for the full fiscal year.

In its first fiscal quarter ended Oct. 29, Cisco saw earnings rise 5% to 86 cents a share, better than the 84 cents expected by the analyst consensus; revenue grew 6% to $13.6 billion, better than the $13.31 billion forecast.

For the current quarter, Cisco expects earnings in the range of 59 to 64 cents per share, while full-year EPS is expected in the $2.63 to $2.76 range.

The group estimates revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%, beyond the consensus estimates of a 4% increase, and a growth rate higher than previously expected, between 4% and 6%. The stock is up more than 4% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

Bad news however for the employees. In fact, Cisco announced a plan to lay off 5% of its staff, or approximately 4,165 employees, as part of the restructuring plan it is carrying out, which will impact the budget with pre-tax charges of $600 million, of which $300 million will weigh on the accounts for the second fiscal quarter (current quarter).