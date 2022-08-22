Citi economists predict UK inflation will rise to 18% in January 2023, when the price of energy hits a peak.

In a research note released Sunday and published by CNBC, the US banking giant updated the forecasts for the consumer price index and the retail price index respectively to 18% and al 21% in the first quarter of 2023. This is based on the assumption of a £ 300 offsetting policy applied to household energy bills from October through 2024.

The energy regulator Ofgem will announce this week the extent of the next price limit hike from 1 October and therefore the US bank expects an increase to 3.717 pounds per year ($ 4,389) from the current 1.971 pounds for an average British family.

The price limit essentially limits the amount a supplier can charge for their rates, but this limit has recently increased due to the increase in wholesale prices, which means the Brits have seen their bills skyrocket. .

According to Benjamin Nabarro, senior associate in the global strategy and macro group at Citi, indications of future hikes would be the most significant aspect of this week’s announcement.

“We expect further increases to £ 4,567 in January and then to £ 5,816 in April. The risks here remain skewed to the upside, ”says Nabarro. “The key question now is how government policy could affect both inflation and the real economy following the announcement of the new prime minister on September 5th. The comments of the favorite of the conservative leadership Liz Truss for the moment they indicate only one “limited compensation“For main inflation.” “We already have a £ 300 reduction on bills associated with the suspension of the ‘Green Levy’ and a cut in VAT on household energy bills,” continues Nabarro. “However, in reality any government response to this situation would essentially involve fiery fiscal spending, (around £ 40 billion in our view). Compensating fully for the increase in energy would cost around £ 30 billion over the next six months (1,4% of GDP). “

The problem with UK inflation, according to Citi, is that any fiscal aid deployed by the government risks being caught between weaker medium-term forecasts and the new government’s desire to cut taxes, which means that disinflationary measures are “probably a little lower in the pecking order”.

Citi expects the BoE rate to hike by 125bps in the next three meetings

Recall that the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points earlier this month, which is the largest increase since 1995, and predicted the UK’s longest recession since the global financial crisis. It also predicts that inflation will peak at 13,3% in October.

Citi now plans further 125 basis points of monetary policy tightening in the next three meetings of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

While UK inflation surpassed 10% per annum in July at the latest BoE meeting, Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation will most likely outpace previous Bank of England projections.

“With inflation now set to peak substantially above the 13% forecast in August, we expect the MPC to conclude that the risks surrounding more persistent inflation have intensified,” says Nabarro.

Therefore, Citi predicts that if more deep-seated inflation signs emerge, a benchmark loan rate between 6% and 7% to keep inflation under control. While the BoE’s current prime rate is 1.75%.