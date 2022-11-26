Securities Times e company news , China Securities Research Report believes that looking forward to the market outlook, the interest rate and liquidity market at the end of the year and the beginning of the year are more likely to remain volatile, and there are upward monetary policies, a slowdown in the pace of overseas interest rate hikes, and capital inflows into bonds due to asset shortages The market is suppressed, and the basic assumption of China ‘s economic recovery is under the ground, so the overall situation is expected to remain volatile. From the perspective of institutional investors, the recent “redemption tide” market is coming to an end. However, the background of asset shortage has not been significantly improved, and the background of asset flow to wealth management and funds for wealth management will not change significantly and trendily because of an interest rate adjustment. Oversold bank capital bonds and other varieties have recently begun to be reconfigured by funds, which deserves attention.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.