The introduction of the “Real Estate Private Equity Investment Fund Pilot Filing Guidelines (Trial)” not only injects multi-level incremental funds into the real estate market, but also helps the continuous revitalization of stock assets and the improvement of the real estate financing environment, projects such as guaranteed delivery and disposal of non-performing assets The processing methods will also be more flexible, and the scope of “third arrow” equity financing will be extended, ushering in new breakthroughs. The investment scope of real estate private equity investment funds highly overlaps with the current pilot industry of public REITs. It can be considered similar to private equity REITs funds or Pre-REITs funds. The linkage between them will help the industry explore new development models and improve the closed loop of real estate finance.

On February 20, 2023, in order to further leverage the advantages of private equity funds in diversified asset allocation and professional investment operations, and meet reasonable financing needs in the real estate sector, the China Securities Regulatory Commission launched a pilot project for real estate private equity investment funds, and newly established the category of “real estate private equity investment funds”. China Foundation Association issued the “Guidelines for the Pilot Filing of Real Estate Private Equity Investment Funds (Trial)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”)

The stock of commercial housing is included in the scope of investment, and incremental funds help revitalize assets, and the third arrow ushers in new breakthroughs.The investment scope of the real estate private equity investment fund will have obtained the state-owned land use certificate, construction land planning permit, construction project planning permit, construction project construction permit, pre-sale permit, sales have been realized or the main construction project has started The inclusion of stock commercial housing projects means that the financing window for real estate private equity funds that have been suspended since 2018 has reopened. Real estate private equity fund managers are able to participate in and revitalize high-quality stock projects with tight funds in the market, and the bailout of real estate companies, the reduction of leverage and debt ratios, and the release of liquidity are welcome again. On the basis of the “first arrow” new credit extension and the “second arrow” credit-enhancing bond instrument, the “third arrow” has extended the scope of equity financing and ushered in new breakthroughs.

Increased flexibility of fund managers to improve the financing environment for real estate companies。In the past, private equity funds with residential real estate, commercial real estate and other infrastructure real estate as the underlying investment targets were all registered under the equity fund at the China Foundation Association. investment fund”. In addition, the stock-to-debt ratio has been optimized from the original 8:2 to the self-agreed agreement of the fund contract under certain conditions, and the ratio of the fund’s total assets to the fund’s net assets has also been increased from 140% in the original “New Asset Management Regulations” To 200%, the flexibility of fund operation has been greatly improved, and the means of participating in projects with relatively complex creditor-debt relationships such as guaranteed delivery and disposal of non-performing assets are more abundant, and the market liquidity injection is escorted by the “Guidelines”.

Linked with public offering REITs, the closed loop of real estate finance is gradually improving.The investment scope of the real estate private equity investment fund also includes affordable housing, market-oriented rental housing, commercial operation housing, infrastructure projects, etc., which highly overlap with the current pilot industry of public REITs. It can be considered that real estate private equity funds are similar to private equity REITs funds or Pre-REITs funds. Mirae Asset is expected to use real estate private equity funds to conduct compliance sorting and operation cultivation, which will not only continue to inject high-quality assets into public REITs, but also contribute to the standardized and healthy development of the market, and truly open up the closed loop of “investment, financing, management and withdrawal” for various market participants .

The industry’s financing environment is gradually improving. We are firmly optimistic about the industry’s credit restoration and sales recovery under policy relaxation. High-quality real estate companies will stand out.Recommended A shares:Vanke A、Poly Development、Gemdale Group、C&D Inc.、Huafa shares、Riverside Group, Hong Kong stocks: China Overseas Land & Development, C&D International Group, Yuexiu Real Estate, Greentown China, Country Garden. In the post-epidemic era, the profitability and valuation of commercial and property management companies are expected to recover, and A shares are recommended:Seazen Holdings, Hong Kong stocks: Longfor Group, China Resources Land, China Resources Vientiane Life, Country Garden Services, and Wanwu Cloud. We are also optimistic about Greentown Management Holdings, an agent construction company capable of participating in the disposal of non-performing projects.

1. The “Guidelines” put forward higher requirements for the qualifications of fund managers. For example, since the registration of managers, the cumulative real estate investment principal is not less than 10 billion yuan. Less, the pilot effect is not as expected;

2. Existing residential projects that meet the requirements of the “Guidelines” often involve more complicated creditor’s rights and debt relationships, and are more difficult to acquire at the practical level, and the number of projects landed is lower than expected;

3. The epidemic has an unexpected impact on real estate sales: In 2022, repeated epidemics and corresponding control measures will have a greater impact on the sales of real estate projects and the operation of real estate companies. If the subsequent epidemics repeat, it may affect future real estate sales data.

Zhu Jin:Chief analyst of the real estate and construction industry, master of finance at the National School of Development of Peking University, focusing on real estate, property management and other industry research, 10 years of experience in the securities industry. Won the Best Industry Golden Bull Analyst Award (real estate industry), New Fortune Best Analyst (real estate industry), Institutional Investor Caixin Capital Market Analyst Achievement Award (real estate industry), Sell-side Analyst Crystal Ball Award (real estate industry) for many times real estate industry) and other awards.

Securities Research Report Name: “Inventory revitalization and risk resolution, real estate companies bail out and add new channels – Comments on the New Deal of Real Estate Private Equity Investment Funds”

Public release time: February 23, 2023

Report issuing agency: China Securities Co., Ltd.

Analysts for this report:

Zhu JinSAC license number:s1440519120002

