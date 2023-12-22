CITIC Construction Investment: Recommended to pay attention to AIPC and data element investment opportunities_Oriental Fortune Network

CITIC Construction Investment | Recommended to pay attention to AIPC and data element investment opportunities

Intel released a new Ultra processor with improved performance and reduced power consumption, making it more suitable for AI scenarios. The new chip has advantages such as better video calls, better graphics processing, and longer battery life. The launch of related products is expected to promote the high-end and intelligentization of PCs, and is expected to promote the recovery of the PC market. In addition, the launch of AIPC will enrich AI application scenarios, and it is recommended to pay attention to the AI application sector.

On December 15, the National Data Administration drafted the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan (2024-2026) (Draft for Comments)” and publicly solicited opinions from the public. This consultation draft is the first policy document released since the inauguration of the National Data Administration. In the next three years, the average annual growth rate of the data industry will exceed 20%, and the scale of data transactions will be doubled. It will focus on key industries and fields and implement “data “Elements It is recommended to continue to pay attention to investment opportunities related to data elements, including three major types of enterprises: 1) data production enterprises; 2) platform service enterprises; 3) endorsement service enterprises.

On December 14, local time, Intel officially launched the AIPC processor, a new Core Ultra processor code-named Metor Lake, at the “AI Everywhere” event in New York. There are three configurations of the new Ultra processor, namely Core Ultra5, Core Ultra7 and Core Ultra9. According to Intel, taking the Core Ultra7 165H chip as an example, its multi-threaded performance is 11% higher than laptop processors such as AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and Apple’s self-developed M3 chip; its power consumption is higher than that of Intel Core The i7-1370P is 25% lower and 79% lower than AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U. Many of the new CPUs released by Intel this time are equipped with NPUs, which can perform artificial intelligence-driven tasks, such as background blur, eye tracking, etc., and the efficiency of running AI models such as Stable Diffusion is expected to be greatly improved.

The Meteor Lake processor released this time ensures better video call quality by integrating NPU and low-power core, and is optimized in filtering background noise and blurring the background, so that it will not burden the CPU during video calls. In addition, Meteor Lake will integrate a GPU with the Intel Arc graphics brand and support modern graphics techniques such as ray tracing and supersampling, which is expected to bring better graphics processing effects. Although it cannot compete with independent graphics cards such as GeForce RTX 4090, it is relatively It is still significantly improved compared to current PC products. Currently, many PC manufacturers plan to launch PCs equipped with Ultra chips. For example, Lenovo released three products on the 15th: the 12th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the 9th generation ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and the IdeaPad Pro 5i. The estimated prices are respectively 2989, 2639, 1149.99 US dollars, expected to be available in March next year. The three products can run large language models with tens of billions of parameters without being connected to the Internet. They have features such as ultra-low latency and data leakage prevention. They also have functions such as intelligent video keying and video frame filling. It is expected that special AI will continue to be launched in the future. Function, the goal is to make AIPC a personal “AI assistant”. In addition, ASUS, Acer, MSI and other manufacturers have released related products, which are expected to be launched in early 2024. The starting price of each new PC is more than US$1,000, which is a mid-to-high-end price PC.

On December 15, according to the website of the National Development and Reform Commission, in order to implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, exert the multiplier effect of data elements, and empower economic and social development, the National Data Administration drafted the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan ( 2024-2026) (Draft for Solicitation of Comments)”, which is publicly soliciting opinions from the public. The release of this consultation draft is expected to accelerate the multiplier effect of data elements, which is of great significance for activating the potential of data elements, cultivating new development momentum, and promoting high-quality development. In addition to clarifying the basic principles of action, the draft also puts forward the overall goals of the action. In the next three years, the average annual growth rate of the data industry will exceed 20%, the scale of data transactions will double, and the scale of on-site transactions will increase significantly. In terms of application scenarios, the goal is to create more than 300 typical application scenarios that are highly demonstrative, highly visible, and widely motivating. The quality and efficiency of products and services have been significantly improved. A number of data element application demonstration areas have emerged with obvious results, and a number of data element application demonstration areas have emerged, cultivating a batch of data vendors and third-party professional service organizations with strong innovation capabilities and great market influence will be created to promote new business formats that create value from data elements and become a new driving force for economic growth.

Efforts will be made from both ends of supply and demand to strengthen the strategic planning in several key areas such as intelligent manufacturing, smart agriculture, trade circulation, transportation, financial services, technological innovation, cultural tourism, medical health, emergency management, meteorological services, smart cities, green and low carbon, etc. Driven by scenario demand, we can break through circulation obstacles, improve supply quality, promote the combination of data elements with other elements, optimize resource allocation, break through output boundaries, and give birth to new industries, new business formats, new models, new applications, and new governance. Through the implementation of the “Data Element ×” action, we will give full play to the advantages of my country’s massive data scale and rich application scenarios, promote the multiplier effect of data in different scenarios, and promote the transformation of my country’s data basic resource advantages into new advantages for economic development.

