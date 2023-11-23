Home » CITIC Construction Investment: The difference in policy expectations and incremental funds are expected to drive subsequent market trends. It is recommended to pay attention to the stock investment opportunities of the Beijing Stock Exchange.
CITIC Construction Investment: The difference in policy expectations and incremental funds are expected to drive subsequent market trends. It is recommended to pay attention to the stock investment opportunities of the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The BSE 50 Index has experienced a significant rebound, accompanied by a surge in trading volume and market attention, as reported by the Securities Times and CITIC Construction Investment Research Report. This uptick in the market can be attributed to the resonance and catalysis of policy expectations and market style.

The release of the “19 Deep Reforms” document has ushered in a series of reform measures aimed at increasing investment funds, improving company quality, and enhancing basic market functions. The swift and robust implementation of these measures has exceeded market expectations in terms of both speed and intensity. In addition, small-cap and micro-cap stocks have shown relative strength in the market style.

CITIC Construction Investment believes that the discrepancy in policy expectations and incremental funds is poised to drive the subsequent market. Furthermore, with the fall in U.S. bond yields, it is anticipated that the market style will continue along with a recommendation to focus on Beijing Stock Exchange stock investment opportunities. It is suggested to delve into the export chain and specialization as areas of exploration.

