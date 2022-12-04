Securities Times e company news, China Securities Research Report believes that from the perspective of the medium-term trend of the market, the market is in a shock rebound after the second bottom during the year. The catalyst for this wave of rebounding market comes from the three major benefits launched in early November: 1) The continuous optimization of epidemic prevention policies: the 20 measures for epidemic prevention and control will boost my country’s consumption recovery and economic recovery, and promote the recovery of exchanges between my country and the world, which is conducive to fundamental 2) After the U.S. CPI was lower than expected, overseas tightening expectations eased, which further boosted foreign capital inflows; 3) The real estate financing policy shifted, and the three arrows of real estate dispelled the market’s concerns about the previous guaranteed delivery of buildings but not entities. Looking back at this market, despite disturbances in the middle, the three major mid-term clues pushed the market as a whole upward. The three major medium-term clues have generally continued to improve in the near future. In the short term, pay attention to the shocking factors of three clues: 1) Clues of epidemic prevention and control: the follow-up deduction path is still complicated; 2) Clues of overseas liquidity: the current loose expectation will usher in an intensive verification period; Difficulties, pay attention to important meetings at the end of the year, and look forward to the capital market and industrial policies. On the whole, we believe that December is still in the stage of mobile warfare. The layout direction comprehensively considers policy expectations, business climate expectations and industry rotation, focusing on: agriculture, computers, photovoltaics, military industry, new infrastructure, etc.