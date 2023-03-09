Securities Times Network News , China Securities Investment pointed out that the decline in exports from January to February improved, and the overall situation was better than market expectations. The recovery of domestic production, the lack of significant deterioration in overseas demand, and the low base in the first two months may be the main reasons for the relatively stable export growth at the beginning of the year. The PMI indicators in Europe and the United States show signs of bottoming out. If there is no deep global recession in the future, the first quarter may be the bottom of this round of economic downturn. The export growth rate is also expected to bottom out, but there is still room for positive growth in the whole year. Uncertainty. From the perspective of policy instructions, the overall tone of relying on domestic demand restoration, controlling stimulus intensity, and observing the follow-up rhythm may not change.

