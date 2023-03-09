Home Business CITIC Construction Investment: The overall situation of the improvement in export decline in January-February is better than market expectations
Business

CITIC Construction Investment: The overall situation of the improvement in export decline in January-February is better than market expectations

by admin

Securities Times Network News, China Securities Investment pointed out that the decline in exports from January to February improved, and the overall situation was better than market expectations. The recovery of domestic production, the lack of significant deterioration in overseas demand, and the low base in the first two months may be the main reasons for the relatively stable export growth at the beginning of the year. The PMI indicators in Europe and the United States show signs of bottoming out. If there is no deep global recession in the future, the first quarter may be the bottom of this round of economic downturn. The export growth rate is also expected to bottom out, but there is still room for positive growth in the whole year. Uncertainty. From the perspective of policy instructions, the overall tone of relying on domestic demand restoration, controlling stimulus intensity, and observing the follow-up rhythm may not change.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  Financial data in March exceeded expectations, M2 and social financing growth both rebounded year-on-year – yqqlm

You may also like

Meloni receives Rutte at Palazzo Chigi: “EU address...

Everything on stocks: Saudi Arabia: Between visions of...

From the Pnrr 6 billion to innovate the...

Politics – Ukraine reports fierce Russian attacks in...

Forecasts, Quotes and Trends [2023]

France’s central bank expects mini-growth in the economy...

Chip war: US-China war on new oil. Asia...

Simba was banned by Kuaishou again. Netizens quit:...

Climate policy: frustration among EU partners over blocking...

Wall Street fears Powell’s (Fed) encore in Congress....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy