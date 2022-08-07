Home Business CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high level of growth throughout the year – Teller Report
Business

CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high level of growth throughout the year – Teller Report

by admin
CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high level of growth throughout the year – Teller Report
</p> <p> CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high level of growth throughout the year – Teller Report<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Research Report

CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high growth rate throughout the year

2022-08-07 20:48

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-07 20:48

Securities Times Network News, CITIC Securities pointed out that the trade surplus in July was 101.27 billion US dollars, a year-on-year growth rate of 81.5%, and the cumulative growth rate from January to July this year was 61.6%. In the context of relatively strong overseas demand but a slowdown in domestic demand growth this year due to the impact of the epidemic, the growth of exports was significantly stronger than that of imports, thus showing a significant year-on-year increase in the trade balance. Referring to the feedback from overseas domestic production boom and export orders of some companies, we believe that exports may show a marginal slowdown from the end of the third quarter. Although domestic demand is expected to improve significantly in the second half of the year, the decline in exports will also lead to some raw materials and semi-finished products. On the whole, it is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a relatively high growth rate for the whole year, which is expected to rise further than the growth rate of 29% in 2021, which will have a negative impact on economic growth. positive contribution.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4783372

    CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade balance will narrow marginally in the second half of the year, but it is still expected to achieve a high growth rate throughout the year

    6883

    Research report

    news

    1429

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-08-07

    See also  Tim flies back to the stock market after rumors of the relaunch of Kkr. Giorgetti cancels the Copasir hearing

    You may also like

    Mate 50 takes on iPhone 14 in September!Yu...

    China’s Roewe released the “Mount Everest” and “Nebulas”...

    In the first quarter, my country’s payment system...

    China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9%...

    Mate 50 takes on iPhone 14 in September!Yu...

    Accelerate the construction of digital infrastructure to provide...

    General Administration of Customs: The total value of...

    US, expected for inflation data (Wednesday). The hope...

    In the first half of the year, the...

    “65 years, creating comfort” Red bean writes high-quality...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy