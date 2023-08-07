CITIC Securities Maintains “Buy” Rating for Chow Tai Fook with HK$17 Target Price

CITIC Securities: Maintain Chow Tai Fook “buy” rating with a target price of HK$17

On August 7, investment bank CITIC Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating for Chow Tai Fook (01929) and set a target price of HK$17. The bank’s research report highlighted Chow Tai Fook’s one-time price policy, which was implemented in October 2022, as a strategic move to maintain the brand value of the company. CITIC Securities believes that this policy will gradually have a positive impact on sales, leading to strong growth and performance certainty for Chow Tai Fook.

In terms of financial forecasts, CITIC Securities maintained its FY2024 attributable net profit forecast of HK$7.54 billion. However, it raised the FY2025-26 attributable net profit forecast to HK$9.7 billion and HK$11.98 billion respectively. The bank referenced the valuation levels of comparable companies and considered Chow Tai Fook’s advantages in product innovation, brand marketing, channel expansion, and corporate governance, as reasons for its positive outlook on the company.

CITIC Securities shared its main views on Chow Tai Fook, focusing on the gold jewelry market. It highlighted the optimization of commodity attributes, such as reduced dependence on wedding celebrations and increased demand for daily wear, as well as the rising gold prices, which enhance the investment attributes of gold jewelry. The bank expects the market for gold jewelry to continue expanding.

The research report also emphasized the significant potential in China‘s gold jewelry market. Compared to mainland China‘s per capita jewelry consumption of US$87 in 2022, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore’s per capita consumption is 6, 3, and 5 times higher respectively. CITIC Securities believes there is still room for improvement in mainland China. The market trend shows an increased preference for daily wear gold, especially among young consumers. Factors such as increasing residents’ purchasing power, new crafts, and global economic uncertainties are expected to drive the long-term rise in gold prices and the expansion of the decoration market.

CITIC Securities also analyzed Chow Tai Fook’s market strategy, pointing out its success in sinking channels to the low-tier market. The bank estimated that the low-tier gold jewelry market in China will reach approximately 221.4 billion yuan in 2022, accounting for 54% of the country’s total. Chow Tai Fook’s efforts to expand retail outlets in third- and fourth-tier cities have resulted in a significant increase in the number of stores. From FY2018 to FY2023, the number of stores in low-tier cities increased from 797 to 3,336, accounting for 45.9% of the company’s total.

The research report also highlighted Chow Tai Fook’s brand power and product strength as key factors contributing to its success. With a brand history of 94 years, Chow Tai Fook’s brand awareness and reputation are considered ahead of the industry. The company offers a wide range of gold products, including innovative designs and collaborations with cultural IPs, which have helped it penetrate the young consumer circle successfully.

Furthermore, CITIC Securities noted that Chow Tai Fook’s store expansion is a significant driver of future growth. The company plans to open approximately 3,000 stores between 2021 and 2022, accounting for 40% of its total number of stores by the end of 2022. The bank emphasized the significantly higher single-store sales of Chow Tai Fook compared to its peers. It also pointed out that the company and its franchisees enjoy higher gross profits and net profits from a single store. CITIC Securities believes that the profitability of Chow Tai Fook’s stores will continue to explode in the future.

Lastly, the research report mentioned that Chow Tai Fook currently has a historical low valuation compared to its peers due to its stronger brand value. The bank highlighted the company’s leading position in the industry and its high valuation premium compared to competitors. With the current valuation at a historical low, CITIC Securities believes that Chow Tai Fook presents a strong investment opportunity.

Overall, CITIC Securities maintains its positive outlook on Chow Tai Fook, considering its strategic moves, strong growth potential, brand value, and unique positioning in the gold jewelry market. With a target price of HK$17, the bank expects Chow Tai Fook to continue its success in the industry.

