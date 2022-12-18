For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

CITIC Strategy Focus: Policy game ebbs, waiting for performance relay

The comprehensive restoration of the market is still in the period of observation and adaptation. After the policy of the Central Economic Work Conference is set, the game of policy expectations has ebbed, and the epidemic situation has become the core observation variable. It is expected that the epidemic period of this round will peak in January next year, and the economy will recover rapidly in February. During this period, the market will still be dominated by short-term transactions under the characteristics of the stock game, and the fluctuations will still be relatively large; it is recommended to focus on the balanced allocation of the three main domestic demand lines of medicine and medical care, the real estate industry chain and the travel chain, and pay attention to the theme of the digital economy with positive policy settings.

After the policy of the Central Economic Work Conference is set

Policy expectations game ebb

1) The aggregate policy takes domestic demand as the starting point to stabilize growth, which is in line with market expectations. First of all, the meeting emphasized that “next year we must stick to the word stability and strive for progress in stability.” It is estimated that the economic growth target for next year may be set at about 5%. Secondly, in terms of monetary policy, a sound monetary policy must be precise and powerful. Next year, structural monetary policy may play a greater role. It is expected that liquidity will return to normal after the peak of the epidemic has passed. In terms of fiscal policy, maintaining the necessary fiscal expenditure intensity means that next year The scale of total fiscal expenditure will continue to expand and play a positive role in counter-cyclical adjustment. Thirdly, the meeting made it clear that domestic demand will be the starting point for steady growth, and it is proposed to focus on expanding domestic demand, to give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, to increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, to create effective demand through high-quality supply, and to support economic development in various ways and Channels expand domestic demand, which is basically in line with market expectations in previous weeks of trading. Finally, in terms of consumption, the meeting proposed to support housing improvement, new energy vehicles, elderly care and other related consumption; in terms of infrastructure, it is expected to attract more social investment into related fields in the future, which is still an important starting point for stable growth.

2) The six highlights of structural policies are worthy of attention. ①The conference focused on supporting the private economy and deepening opening up to the outside world, with a lot of length, strong wording, and practical methods, which will help alleviate the pressure of “weakening expectations” and boost the confidence of private enterprises. ② Clearly support the development of the digital economy and platform companies, and the supervision of the platform economy has become a normalized supervision. ③ Deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, and improve the modern corporate governance of state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics. ④Industrial policy emphasizes both development and security, and science and technology policy focuses on self-reliance and self-improvement. ⑤Social policies should ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood, including improving employment and expanding medical resources; at the same time, actively responding to population aging should be included in the national strategy. ⑥Continue to ride the wind and waves, coordinate development and security, and prevent and resolve economic and financial risks such as real estate, hidden debts of local governments, unstable prices, unstable employment, and large-scale return to poverty.

3) Under the guidance of actual goals, real estate policies still have room to exert force. The meeting still emphasized that “housing should not be speculated”. We believe that the focus of the current real estate policy is to prevent risks, that is, to avoid further explosions in the real estate financial system, to avoid the decline in real estate development investment, to avoid the continuous decline in government fund income, and to avoid real estate from continuing to fall into “sales”. -delivery-credit” vicious circle. The policy itself attaches importance to both the demand side and the supply side. It is necessary to protect both the main body and the market. It must not only emphasize the role of the real estate market in stabilizing economic growth, but also pay attention to the huge significance of the real estate market to residents’ balance sheets. We expect that real estate companies will continue to increase liquidity support and expectation management. Although there are still some distressed real estate entities that need to solve the problem of guaranteed delivery after extension and default, the probability of new credit storm events will be significantly reduced; at the same time, The positive guidance and release of demand for self-occupied houses will help promote the gradual recovery of the entire real estate market; it is expected that new home sales will increase by 4.7% year-on-year in 2023, and real estate development investment will decrease by 5.0% year-on-year, and will begin to recover significantly after the second quarter of 2023.

The epidemic has become a core observation variable, and its impact on the economy

The peak will be reached in January next year, and the economy will recover quickly in February

1) Based on the judgment of the trend of people flow, logistics and information flow, it is estimated that the peak of this round of epidemic will reach its peak in January next year. After the policy expectation game transaction ebbs, the domestic epidemic situation will become the core variable of market observation and adaptation period. Judging by high-frequency data, in terms of people flow, the decline in the congestion index of major cities has expanded, and the decline in subway passenger traffic has also expanded, but some first-tier cities have “first in, first out”, and the subway passenger traffic in Guangzhou and Beijing has rebounded from the bottom of this round. In terms of logistics, the national vehicle freight flow index has recovered from a low of 76.5 to 89.4 in the past two weeks, but there is still a gap from about 120 in the same period of the past two years. In terms of information flow, according to the search popularity of Baidu Index, we expect the impact of the epidemic in major provinces and cities to gradually peak; according to the model prediction results of Zhihu user chenqin on December 16, major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen will usher in the peak of the epidemic before the end of the year , Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other major provinces generally reach their peak in early January. In addition, according to the experience of overseas regions that have been liberalized, the first wave of Omicron strain infections reached its peak about 2 months after the relaxation of epidemic prevention. We expect the peak of the current domestic epidemic to be in January next year.

2) It is expected that the epidemic will have the greatest impact on the economy in January next year, and the economy will recover rapidly in February. Multiple unexpected pressures in November constrained the economic recovery. Demand contraction, supply shocks, and expected weakening pressures have increased. The economic and social adaptability of the initial implementation of the epidemic optimization measures in November was slightly insufficient, and major economic indicators have declined to varying degrees. Among them, infrastructure investment, high-tech industries, online consumption, and modern services maintained a good growth momentum. Since December, the high-frequency data has basically weakened compared with the previous value: infrastructure-related fields have decreased month-on-month, the decline in the operating rate of petroleum asphalt installations, and the decline in the operating rate of mills are slightly greater than seasonal factors, the cement storage capacity ratio has increased, and prices have decreased; the foreign trade boom is still low ,North InternationalThe container freight index (TCI) and SCFI Shanghai container freight rate continued to decline; commercial housing transactions improved, and the decline in transaction area in 30 cities narrowed. It is expected that the ebb tide during the epidemic period and the recovery of economic activities after the festival will form a resonance, and the economy will recover quickly in February 2023.

The market will still be characterized by the stock game

Short-term trading is dominant, and volatility is still large

1) The pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve has slowed down as scheduled, and domestic policies are protecting liquidity at the end of the year. Overseas, the U.S. November CPI rose by 7.1% year-on-year, and the core CPI rose by 6.0% year-on-year, both lower than expected, with a clear trend of continued decline. Supported by inflation data, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50bps in December’s meeting on interest rates. The Fed has entered the “observation period for gradual interest rate hikes” from “catch-up interest rate hikes”. On the domestic front, against the backdrop of rising interest rates on interbank certificates of deposit, bond market turmoil caused by wealth management redemption, and weak economic and financial data, MLF’s excess parity continued in December, DR007It also continues to be at a low level, reflecting the policy intention of the central bank to care for liquidity at the end of the year, stabilize market confidence, and support wide credit repair.

2) It is expected that the market will still be dominated by short-term transactions under the characteristics of the stock game. The epidemic period and its impact on the economy will gradually peak, while the fierce policy expectation game will ebb. The trading characteristics of A-share stock game and rapid rotation are still obvious, and the profit-making effect has weakened. First of all, the market is still highly volatile. Individual stocks with a daily turnover rate of more than 10%/15%/20% accounted for 4.7%, 2.4%, and 1.4% of the total A-share turnover on that day, a slight increase from the previous period. Secondly, overseas funds have returned to A-shares to a large extent since November. Allocation-type and transaction-type funds have returned 70% and 87% of the previous net outflow respectively. slow.Finally, according to theCITIC SecuritiesAccording to channel research, the position of the latest active small and medium-sized private equity funds has rapidly increased to 74% in the past two weeks; the position of public funds has recently declined, but the redemption rate is very low, remaining at about 1‰, without significant changes. To sum up, we expect that the market during the observation and adaptation period will still be dominated by short-term transactions with the characteristics of the stock game, and the volatility will still be relatively large.

The policy game is ebbing, waiting for the performance relay

The current market is still in the observation and adaptation period of this round of comprehensive restoration of the market. On the one hand, policy expectations have been clarified with the tone of the Central Economic Work Conference, and policy expectations have ebbed in game transactions; on the other hand, the impact of the epidemic on fundamentals continues And the depth still needs to be observed, and the performance drive is temporarily difficult to relay. It is recommended to focus on the balanced allocation of the three main domestic demand lines of medicine and medical care, real estate industry chain and travel chain. Including: ①Medical and medical care during the epidemic period deserves continuous attention, including the prevention and treatment of the new crown (vaccine, specific drugs, consumer medical devices, pharmacies) and new medical infrastructure; ②The reversal of the real estate industry chain’s plight, which is good for the demand of the industry chain and asset quality Improvement, focusing on high-quality developers, building materials, home appliances, and high-quality banks; ③Travel chains (catering, hotels, tax-free) with greater recovery after the epidemic. In addition, it is recommended to pay attention to the positive digital economy theme opportunities set by the Central Economic Work Conference, including Internet platforms, computer software and hardware.

risk factors

Local epidemics have repeatedly exceeded expectations; Sino-US technology trade and financial frictions have intensified; domestic policies and economic recovery have fallen short of expectations; macro liquidity at home and abroad has tightened more than expected; and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further escalated.

