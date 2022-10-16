To invest in stocks, look at the research reports of Golden Kylin analysts, authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential themed opportunities!

The domestic economy and policy expectations are gradually becoming clearer, and it is expected that the year-on-year economic improvement will continue into the second quarter of next year; the pressure point of rising interest rates in Europe and the United States and the rapid depreciation of the RMB has passed, and the negative impact on the market has gradually weakened; The market is persistent; the A-share comprehensive repair market has been launched and is expected to last for several months. During the period, disturbance factors may be repeated, but the repair trend will not change; it is recommended to continue to adhere to a balanced allocation, and actively deploy valuation switching and boom inflection points industries. First, the reform and underlying policies are gradually clarified, and fundamental expectations are gradually restored. After the social financing data in September exceeded expectations, the growth rate is expected to continue to rise in the fourth quarter. It is expected that this round of domestic GDP year-on-year improvement will continue to the second quarter of next year. Economic and policy Expectations are clear and lay the foundation for this round of market repairs. Secondly, the Fed’s policy is difficult to change under inflation constraints. The interest rate hike is expected to be implemented as scheduled before the end of the year, but the expectation is difficult to deteriorate. The relative advantages of A-share fundamentals have emerged, the RMB exchange rate has resumed two-way fluctuations, and the negative impact of external factors has gradually weakened. Round the window to fix quotes. Finally, the market liquidity began to improve, the market risk appetite rose from the bottom, and the valuation still at a low level still has room for repair. The repositioning of stock funds and the entry of incremental funds continued, resulting in a capital relay effect and strengthening the current round of market repairs. Persistent.

Domestic economic and policy expectations are gradually becoming clearer

Lay the foundation for this round of market recovery

1) The overall and structure of social financing data in September was better than expected, and the growth rate in the fourth quarter is expected to continue to rise.The newly released total social financing data in September exceeded expectations as a whole, and the structural improvement was also obvious. Among them, new RMB loans were 2.47 trillion yuan, an increase of 810.8 billion yuan year-on-year. The medium and long-term loans of enterprises increased significantly. This may be August 24. The result of the implementation of a package of policies to stabilize growth at the National Standing Committee. Supported by loans, the growth rate of social financing rebounded by 0.1 percentage points to 10.6%. With policy support, it is expected that the growth rate of social financing will continue to recover in the fourth quarter, which is one of the most important leading indicators of economic recovery. In September, the domestic CPI rebounded to 2.8% year-on-year, but the core CPI continued to fall to 0.6% year-on-year, which was also weaker than the historical seasonal level. Substantial constraints; in addition, the downward trend of PPI in September has slowed down significantly, and the demand in some industries has experienced obvious marginal repairs.

2) The reform and underpinning policies are gradually clarified, and the fundamental expectations are gradually repaired.The report on the first day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16 stated that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and development is the first priority for the party to govern and rejuvenate the country. Build a modern industrial system, insist on focusing on the real economy, promote new industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power, a quality power, a space power, a transportation power, a network power, and a digital China. The meeting clarified the direction of my country’s long-term economic development and structural adjustment, and will restore the market’s long-term risk appetite. It is expected that measures to stabilize growth in the fourth quarter will continue to increase. The current risk of insufficient domestic private sector demand and falling external demand means that infrastructure and manufacturing are still the main forces for steady growth. It is expected that macroeconomic policies may maintain an expansionary trend until next year. In the short term, the overall easing of monetary policy is constrained by the exchange rate, and it is expected that more will rely on structural tools to ease credit; fiscal and quasi-fiscal policies are likely to maintain expansion and pre-emptive efforts at the beginning of next year.

3) It is expected that the year-on-year improvement in domestic GDP in this round will continue to the second quarter of next year.The upcoming economic data is expected to make it clear that the third quarter is the end of the one-year economic downturn. For September data, it is expected that the year-on-year growth rate of industrial added value will accelerate from 4.2% in August; it is expected that with the support of social financing exceeding expectations, investment growth will further accelerate compared with August, infrastructure and manufacturing investment will remain high, and real estate investment will remain high. The decline in investment has narrowed; the elimination of short-term disturbances such as weather factors will also drive the continuous recovery of exports, and it is expected that the growth rate of exports is expected to pick up slightly; affected by the expansion of the spread of the epidemic and the rise of the base effect, the growth rate of consumption is expected to slow down. It is expected that the GDP in the third quarter will be around 3.7% year-on-year, and the fourth quarter will gradually stabilize and improve. The year-on-year improvement will continue until the second quarter of next year. The future fundamentals are expected to gradually become clear with the data disclosure. The third quarterly report of A-shares will enter a centralized disclosure period. It is expected that the year-on-year growth rate of net profit in the non-financial sector will rebound from -3% in 2022Q2 to a high single-digit growth in 2022Q3. The main drivers are the fall in raw material prices and the stable recovery of demand.

The negative effects of external factors are waning

Open the window for the current round of market repairs

1) The Fed’s policy is difficult to turn under the inflation constraint. The interest rate hike before the end of the year is expected to be implemented as scheduled, but the expectation is unlikely to deteriorate any further.The U.S. CPI growth rate in September exceeded expectations in an all-round way, and the core CPI hit a 40-year high year-on-year. The key problem is still that the demand-driven core inflation is relatively sticky, and wage inflation under the labor shortage. At present, the Fed’s monetary policy is difficult to change. November and December are still the most pressured windows for this round of interest rate hikes. CME data shows that the probability of a 75bps interest rate hike in November is as high as 97.2%. It is expected that the 10-year U.S. bond yield will fluctuate at a high level in the short term, and the high point will appear from the end of this year to the beginning of next year, and the U.S. dollar index still has room to rise. Compared with the release of CPI data that exceeded expectations several times this year, U.S. stocks were still very volatile during the disclosure period, and the current market panic about interest rate hikes has reached its limit. Although the interest rate hike in Europe and the United States is expected to be implemented as scheduled before the end of the year, it is unlikely that there will be major fluctuations in the expectation of monetary tightening in Europe and the United States before the end of the year.

2) The relative advantages of A-share fundamentals have emerged, and the RMB exchange rate has resumed two-way fluctuations.Relatively stable monetary tightening expectations, with the disclosure of the third quarterly report, the fundamental impact will increase significantly. First of all, the latest global manufacturing PMI index for September was 49.8, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, falling below the line of prosperity and decline for the first time in 28 months. The manufacturing industry in half of the key monitored countries contracted, and the whole showed a “recession in Europe”. , Asia’s differentiation, and the US’s fall back”. Behind the downward trend of European and American PMIs, the fundamental expectations of European and American stock markets are also revised down, and they are still in the channel of “recession trading”, while China’s manufacturing PMI is steadily recovering, rising from 49.4 in September to 50.1 on the line of prosperity and decline. At present, Europe is facing multiple shocks of high inflation, currency tightening, weak external demand and energy crisis. It is expected to fall into recession before the United States in the fourth quarter of this year. The United States may fall into a substantial recession around the middle of next year. The relative advantage of China’s economic cycle will be increasingly obvious. At the same time, as the central bank expects management and fundamental factors to return to the dominance, the exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar will resume two-way fluctuations, and the negative impact of exchange rate depreciation and foreign capital outflows on A shares will gradually improve.

Stock capital adjustment and incremental capital entry

This round of repairs is ongoing

1) Market liquidity began to improve, and market risk appetite rose from the bottom.First of all, in terms of transactions, after 6 consecutive weeks of shrinking volume, the market turnover has increased significantly this week. The average daily turnover of the entire market has rebounded from about 600 billion yuan in the previous two weeks to 651.3 billion yuan. Secondly, although the balance of financing, which is more sensitive to risk appetite, remained the same as at the end of September, the proportion of two-finance transactions has risen from the extremely low level of 5.7% on September 30 to 7.1%, and the average market maintenance guarantee ratio has also increased from October 10. 249% recovered to 257%.Finally, the market transaction congestion level rebounded, and the top 5 transactionsCITIC SecuritiesThe proportion of total transactions in the primary industry has risen to 50% after the long holiday. This indicator has been around 40% for a long time since September. The market will gradually form new hot spots, the sectors are expected to rotate, and the market risk appetite will start to rise from the bottom.

2) valuation is still at a low level, and there is still room for valuation repair.On the eve of the start of this round of repairs, the valuation of institutional heavyweight stocks was lower than the previous low level on April 26 this year. Based on the weighted calculation of the market value of the holdings, the dynamic P/E of the top 100 heavyweight stocks of public funds on October 10 was 16.1X (April low of 18.1X), the valuation of the top 100 heavyweight stocks of northbound funds is 12.9X (April low of 13.5X).After rebounding this week, the CSI 300, CSI 500 andChiNext IndexThe dynamic P/E valuation of the stock is still at the lower historical quantiles of 27%, 6%, and 14% since 2010, similar to the end of the past few bear markets. Among the current 30 primary industries of CITIC Securities, there are still 22 industries whose valuation quantile is lower than 30%, and only 4 industries whose valuation quantile exceeds 50%. While A-shares rebounded this week, Treasury bond yields were also falling. Relative valuation indicators show that stocks in the current stock-bond allocation are still very cost-effective, and the relative advantage of stock allocations is still close to the optimal level since 2016.

3) The adjustment of stock funds and the entry of incremental funds will generate a capital relay effect.First of all, the new issuance and redemption of public offering products are relatively deserted, but the position is stable at a high level, the market transaction is picking up and the structural hotspot is reappearing, and under the pressure of the relative ranking that will gradually increase at the end of the year, it is expected that the adjustment of public offering funds will speed up, and the public offering funds are generally underweight recently. The pharmaceutical sector has rebounded significantly. Secondly, according to the channel survey data of CITIC Securities, active small and medium-sized private equity positions are still lower than the median of the past five years, which is a historically low level, and there is still room for more positions. Finally, overseas Chinese funds have maintained a state of net redemption for 11 consecutive weeks. In the past two weeks, there has been a net inflow of foreign investment in transactions, and a continuous net outflow of foreign investment in allocation. It is expected to return to a stable inflow state. In addition, the pre-holiday hedging funds will return as the market picks up, and the off-market bargain-hunting funds will gradually enter the market, resulting in a capital relay effect.

The full recovery will last for several months

The domestic economy and policy expectations are gradually becoming clear, laying the foundation for the market, the negative impact of external factors has weakened, and the opening of the window, the entry of existing funds and incremental funds continued to strengthen the continuity of the market, and the comprehensive recovery of the A-share market has started, which is expected to last for several months. Factors may repeat, but do not change the repair trend.It is recommended to continue to adhere to balanced allocation, and actively deploy valuation switching and boom inflection point industries.Specific suggestions to pay attention to: ①In the growth manufacturing field, focus on those that have been continuously adjusted before and have room for valuation switching next year.semiconductorandMilitary industryAmong them, the white horse leaders, as well as those with weak label attributes and still relatively high cost performanceNew chemical materials. ②The pharmaceutical industry focuses on products with high cost performancetraditional Chinese medicinebenefiting from the new medical infrastructuremedical equipmentas well as fully digesting valuations and policy concernsmedical instrumentsand service. ③Inflection point industries focus onPremium real estate developer、Infrastructure、electricityandhotelWait.In addition, in an environment of increasing sanctions in the external technology sector, concernChip, Xinchuangand other configuration opportunities in autonomous and controllable areas.

risk factor

Partial epidemics repeatedly exceeded expectations; Sino-US technology trade and financial frictions intensified; domestic policy advancement and economic recovery were less than expected; macro liquidity at home and abroad tightened more than expected; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

