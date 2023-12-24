CITIC Securities: The liquidation is coming to an end and the turning point of A-shares is approaching. Provided by Zhitong Finance

CITIC Securities: The liquidation is coming to an end and the turning point of A-shares is approaching

Zhitong Finance APP learned that CITIC Securities released a research report stating that the outflow of foreign capital before Christmas has come to an end. The net redemption rate of public funds in the survey sample this week has dropped significantly. Statistics show that in the last five trading days of each year in the past four years, The average returns of stocks heavily invested in public offerings are all positive; The real estate policy is in the observation period and is expected to continue to increase in the future. Compared with policy targets, there is much room for upward revision in market expectations for the economy. The turning point of the market and confidence is approaching, and mid-January next year is a critical time.

On the one hand, the northbound capital outflow since August this year has come to an end before Christmas. According to CITIC Securities channel research data, the net redemption rate of sample public fund products has dropped significantly. Statistics show that the public fund before The average returns of the 100 largest stocks on the last five trading days of each of the past four years have been positive, and the market clearing is nearing completion.

On the other hand, the real estate policy is in an observation period after its implementation, and it is expected that subsequent policies will continue to increase. The LPR will be lowered in January next year with a high probability. The market’s expectations for economic growth still have a large room for upward revision relative to the policy target. The gaming industry has exceeded expectations. The policy will help ease the recent speculative atmosphere of pure “small-cap speculation” and strengthen the market’s confidence in growth sectors with strong policy certainty, such as hard technology. The inflection point of the market and confidence is approaching, and mid-January next year is a critical time.

The research report indicates that the market clearing is coming to an end, and the allocation value after overshoot is already very high. Market clearing is nearing completion, with the average daily transaction volume this week shrinking significantly and active capital positions showing little change. Additionally, the valuations of major indexes and institutional heavyweights are at historically low levels, making A-shares a high allocation cost performance.

Lastly, the downward trend in internal and external interest rates will further enhance the value of A-share allocations. External U.S. bond interest rates, the RMB exchange rate, and Sino-U.S. relations are in a moderate environment, creating a favorable investment environment for A-shares.

The research report also highlighted that the real estate policy is in an observation period and is expected to continue to increase in the future. The market’s expectations for economic growth still have considerable room for upward revision relative to the policy objectives.

In conclusion, the turning point of the market and confidence is approaching. The clearing is coming to an end, and it is expected that there will be a consensus on oversold growth, leading to increased allocations to technology and pharmaceutical sectors. Investors are encouraged to actively deploy in these sectors as the market approaches a critical time in mid-January next year.

