CITIC Securities: The photovoltaic industry will enter a reshuffle period. Recommend high-quality leaders in inverters, auxiliary materials, integration and equipment.

Title: CITIC Securities Research Report Predicts Industry Reshuffle for Photovoltaic Sector

According to a recent report by CITIC Securities, the photovoltaic industry is expected to undergo a significant reshuffle as excess capacity intensifies supply-side competition, leading to a contraction in profits throughout the industrial chain.

The report highlights that leading manufacturers in the industry will need to rely on their technological and cost advantages, as well as strong financial capabilities, to navigate the challenges ahead and achieve stable progress. It is also anticipated that these manufacturers will continue to promote technological upgrades, increase efficiency, and reduce costs to strengthen their competitiveness during this period of industry reshuffle.

As the inventory, price, and profit fundamentals of the industrial chain gradually bottom out, the report predicts that the valuation of the sector, currently at the bottom, will experience a mean return. Additionally, the report recommends high-quality leaders in inverters, auxiliary materials, integration, and equipment as favorable investment opportunities.

It is important to note that the information provided in the report is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Securities Times urges readers to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions based on this information.

