China Business News 2023-04-24 15:58:26 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Citigroup said investors were more interested in foreign exchange, Japanese stocks or the U.S. Treasury market. Citigroup clients are buying dollars and Australian dollars to profit from the interest rate differential between the two currencies versus the yen. The activity by Japanese investors suggests clients have adjusted bets that the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy is not expected to change until the second half of next year at the latest.

Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy normalization and turn to assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries