Home » Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy normalization and turn to assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries
Business

Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy normalization and turn to assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries

by admin
Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy normalization and turn to assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-24 15:58:26

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Citigroup said investors were more interested in foreign exchange, Japanese stocks or the U.S. Treasury market. Citigroup clients are buying dollars and Australian dollars to profit from the interest rate differential between the two currencies versus the yen. The activity by Japanese investors suggests clients have adjusted bets that the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy is not expected to change until the second half of next year at the latest.

Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy normalization and turn to assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries

Citigroup said investors were more interested in foreign exchange, Japanese stocks or the U.S. Treasury market. Citigroup clients are buying dollars and Australian dollars to profit from the interest rate differential between the two currencies versus the yen. The activity by Japanese investors suggests clients have adjusted bets that the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy is not expected to change until the second half of next year at the latest.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Dogecoin Day: the meme cryptocurrency lands on Coinbase

You may also like

April 25, the return of Fini is a...

Technoprobe admitted to Euronext in Milan with an...

Other than red… Valentino, very green budget: 1.5...

Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25:...

Europe cannot fail to make itself heard

“Starship” rocket launch severely damaged launch pad repair...

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules...

Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25:...

Yemen, the long road to peace

Mps eternal state trap. Meloni wants risk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy