Even Citigroup among the ranks of large companies that are cutting hundreds of jobs. Bloomberg reports it today, according to which the Wall Street giant is allegedly cutting hundreds of jobs, particularly in the division of investment banking.

The cuts amount less than 1% of Citigroup’s 240,000-person workforceaccording to reports from people familiar with the matter and who asked not to be named.

Those affected also include employees of the company’s and the technology and operations organization mortgage underwriting division in the United States.

Citigroup and the others: what is happening to the giants of Wall Street

Routine cuts are part of the normal business planning of Citigroup.

The move comes just weeks after that rival JP Morgan it has cut hundreds of employees in the mortgage industry.

Goldman Sachs embarked on one of the largest bouts of job cuts ever in January, when it plotted the shedding of thousands of positions across the company.

In the technology division, Citigroup has spent billions in recent years to upgrade the underlying infrastructure.

The CEO Jane Fraser he has long stated that these investments would allow the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes.

“As our investments in transformation and control initiatives mature, we expect to see efficiencies as these programs transition from manual-intensive to technology-enabled processes,” Fraser said in January.

in the sector ofinvestment banking, instead, the company is grappling with a slowdown in operations across the industry. A lack of business prompted a 53% drop in revenue in the division last year, and analysts are expecting a further decline in the first quarter.

The Citigroup’s recent moves in its mortgage division – which is mainly based in O’Fallon, Missouri – come after the bank had already laid off dozens of employees last year.

The demand for mortgages has dropped in recent months due to rising prices and rapidly rising mortgage rates.

“We are actively hiring to advance our strategy, but we are also scaling hiring where it makes sense in light of the environment we find ourselves in”Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in January. “We are constantly trying to identify talent and make sure we have the right people in the right roles and, where it is necessary to restructure, we do this too”.

Amid cuts, Citigroup continues to hire and build teams dedicated to solving a pair of orders it received in 2020 from theOffice of the Comptroller of the Currency e dalla Federal Reserve.

These additions have helped to grow the company headcount of 30,000 in the past two years alone.

“We continue to invest in our transformation to meet our consensus orders and to modernize our bank“, Fraser said in January. “We are streamlining our processes and making them more automated, while improving the quality and accessibility of our data. This will make us a better bank“.