Business

Revenue above expectations for the third quarter, but lower net profit compared to the previous year. So today Citigroup lifts the veil on quarterly accounts after the other large US banks, from Wells Fargo to Morgan Stanley to JP Morgan.

According to Refinitiv, Citigroup recorded revenues of $ 18.51 billion against the 18.25 billion expected by analysts. Turnover increased 6% over the previous year while net profit fell 25% year-on-year. Citi reported earnings per share of $ 1.63.

The decline in earnings is partly due to the increase in loan loss reserves. Citigroup increased credit loss reserves by $ 370 million during the quarter, compared to releasing more than $ 1 billion in the same period last year. The bank’s shares fell 1.2% pre-market. Overall, banking stocks have been hit this year by fears that the US is facing a recession, which would lead to a spike in loan losses. Citigroup shares plummeted 29% this year, making it by far the least valued of US stocks. Like the rest of the industry, Citigroup is also struggling with a sharp decline in investment banking revenues, partially offset by an expected boost to trading results in the quarter.

