Citizens' allowance 2023 & 2024: amount, guidelines & crediting
Citizens' allowance 2023 & 2024: amount, guidelines & crediting

Citizens’ allowance 2023 & 2024: amount, guidelines & crediting

Since July 2023 it has been clear that one’s own assets only have to be used if they are higher than 40,000 euros (55,000 euros for shared apartments/married couples). Conversely, this means that a central requirement for citizens’ money is assets under 40,000 euros to own. It is then about the so-called significant assets. Assets include not only cash assets or the money in the account, but also savings bonds, securities, valuables (jewelry, collector’s items, vehicles, expensive technology), inheritances, life insurance as well as house and residential property.

