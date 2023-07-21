Citizens’ allowance: Every second person receives money from the state again after three months

In 2022, around 51 percent (435,578) of the integration of formerly unemployed people into the labor market covered their needs. Almost 49 percent of the recipients of basic security – 413,175 people – were again dependent on state support after three months.

The Federal Employment Agency (BA) speaks of “needs-covering integration” if employable beneficiaries are no longer receiving standard benefits three months after integration into the labor market, i.e. no citizen benefit (formerly unemployment benefit II).

The so-called needs-covering integrations are particularly low among people from communities of need with children: Their share is 37.4 percent. These figures come from a BA special evaluation that the authority created at the request of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The evaluation is exclusively available to WELT.

The groups of those under the age of 25 (56.6 percent) and single people (61.1 percent) have the highest probability of not receiving basic security. According to the data, the sustainable integration of Germans (55.2 percent) is higher than that of foreigners (46.4 percent).

Needs-covering integration is most likely to succeed in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria, while it is least common in Saarland and Berlin. Overall, the proportion of needs-based integrations has increased from 45.8 percent in 2019 to 51 percent in 2022.

In fact, the unemployed in Germany are not a static group. The statistics of the BA record several million so-called “inflows and outflows into unemployment” every year, which explains the high fluctuation. It is also typical of jobs in the low-wage sector that employment relationships are below average.

Effectiveness of job center measures

In view of the figures, René Springer, who requested the evaluation for his parliamentary group, speaks of a “catastrophic balance sheet”. The member of the Bundestag believes that nothing would change even with the citizens’ income. “Because receiving social benefits is now much more attractive for many than taking up employment.”

One of the aims of the citizen’s allowance is to “bring long-term unemployed people into work more sustainably”. For example, by providing financial incentives for training and further education.

“In order to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures taken by the job center and placement in work, you have to compare a group of people who received support with a comparison group that did not,” says Joachim Wolff, head of the “Basic security and activation” research area at the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB). He therefore considers the available figures on needs-based integration to be “only of limited significance.”

“It is not surprising that many are dependent on basic security again after a short time,” says Wolff in an interview with WELT. “These are often people with low income potential and people who have not been in the labor market for a long time.”

What if there was no mediation at all?

Wolff also refers to the so-called mediation priority, which applied until the end of 2022. As a result, the unemployed were often forced to take the “first” job that came along.

These employment relationships often only lasted for a short time. Since this is not a question of sustainable integration into the labor market, the priority in the new citizen’s income has been abolished – instead, further training is to be focused on.

“The other way around, you have to ask yourself: what would happen if there was no placement at all?” says labor market expert Wolff. “Several things can be achieved with the right measures by the job center – but not every measure works for all benefit recipients.” The fact that the support measures of the job center actually work has been proven in several studies, says the researcher and refers to several publications from his company.

Recipients of basic social security are to receive “tailor-made support offers” with the so-called measures for activation and professional integration (MAbE). “Our results show that MAbE participation improves the integration opportunities and earned income of the subsidized unemployment benefit II recipients,” according to an evaluation.

“Active labor market policy measures for unemployed people with basic security increase the employment rate in the long term and regardless of nationality”, titles another study. Of course, the effect of the measures is measurable. However, neither the IAB nor the BA defined how high a satisfactory rate would be.

Foreigners less often integrated to cover needs

“The extent to which an integration covers needs depends, among other things, on the size of the community of need,” says Holger Schäfer from the German Economic Institute (IW). “A low income from work may be enough to get a single person out of the citizen’s allowance, but does not cover the needs of a larger family,” says the economist and labor market expert.

This could also explain why foreigners are less likely to be integrated to cover their needs: On average, they live in larger households than Germans. According to the evaluation, the more children you have, the more likely it is that you will not be able to work to cover your needs.

Another factor is the lack of or outdated qualifications that many recipients of citizenship benefits have. These would generally reduce earning potential and worsen the likelihood of transition into the labor market, says Schäfer.

It is precisely at this point that the instruments of the job centers, to which Wolff refers, such as the further training measures, should start. “However, this is often a lengthy process that is not always crowned with success,” says Schäfer.

