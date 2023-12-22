Citizens’ movement in trouble – The campaign organization Campax is missing half a million francs – News

Contents

Campax has grown continuously since it was founded. Too fast? You lack money. Additional donations are intended to help them out of financial difficulties. However, this does not solve the problem.

Campax describes itself as the largest citizens’ movement in Switzerland. Thanks to them, for example, thousands of Ukrainian refugees have found a home with Swiss families. Now Campax itself needs help – specifically half a million francs.

A decline in donations led to a liquidity bottleneck. The organization wrote this two weeks ago in an appeal to its supporters. In the meantime, 250,000 francs in additional donations have already arrived, says Itziar Marañón, co-managing director of Campax.

«We are a citizens’ movement. And we see that as a clear message. People support our work and also think it is important that we continue to work like this. That was the moment of truth, so to speak,” said Marañón.

Campax grew quickly

Campax has grown continuously since it was founded six years ago. In 2022 alone the team was doubled. The question arises as to whether Campax wanted too much and grew too quickly, says Bernese political analyst Mark Balsiger.

“It is quite possible that Campax’s structures, which had to be ramped up very quickly at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, are now too big.” That there were too many activities going on in parallel and that we didn’t realize in time that we would have to shut down again.

We want to convince more people to regularly support the work of Campax

This is also happening now: Campax will save and reorganize itself, as co-managing director Itziar Marañón explains: “We have taken another look at the team and the structure so that we can react quickly. And we want to convince more people to support Campax’s work on a regular basis.”

Campax is committed to issues such as climate policy, equality and other left-green causes. The organization wants to continue to finance itself primarily through donations and not through companies or business associations. Political observer Balsiger emphasizes that businesses often invest a lot of money when their interests are at stake.

«On the other hand, we see NGOs or small organizations, like Campax, which all belong to the left-wing camp. They have a lot of members or a lot of email addresses, which gives them a certain amount of power to achieve something among the masses. Campax has become an important voice in political campaign work.

