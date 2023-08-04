Citizenship income, 30,000 new suspensions after the August installment. And another 50,000 by the end of the year

More suspensions are coming for the Citizenship Income. The communications, after having exhausted the seven months provided by law for families that do not have minors, disabled and over 60 members and who have not yet been taken over by the social and health services of the municipalities, will be 30 thousand after the August installment and less than 50 thousand in the remaining months of the year for a total of 80,000 new communications in addition to the 159,000 already communicated via SMS. This is learned from INPS sources. Meanwhile, the Institute is apologizing for the way the suspension was communicated: “It should have been more accurate in terms of content and form”, said the Extraordinary Commissioner, Micaela Gelera.

Today in the Senate, the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, has once again defended the government’s choice: “Work is the true remedy against poverty”. And he announced that from September 1, as planned, the Siisl platform will be operational, to which both those who want to apply for job training support and those who continue to receive the Citizenship Income until December will have to register and will have the Inclusion check.

However, a new attack comes from the opposition Joseph Conte after yesterday’s in the House: the minister, she said, “shows that she does not know that she knows what she is talking about. If she had found herself having to manage the pandemic in these ways, they would have caused further unimaginable disasters”. The M5s leader via video link with PiazzAsiago then added: “Now the INPS commissioner makes amends and apologizes for this imprudent and inaccurate, false and misleading text message. They don’t tell us, but they are preparing it for a further 350,000 families”.