Citizenship income, FdI: parliamentary inquiry into Tridico

Psaqualoe Tridico (photo Lapresse)

Rdc: Foti (Fdi), ‘we need a commission of inquiry into the lack of Tridico checks’

On the citizen’s income “the parliamentary group of the Brothers of Italy deems it increasingly necessary to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry, limiting the responsibility to Tridico for not having consciously activated the controls, in order not to lose electoral and personal consent to its mandates”. Thus the president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Tommaso Foti.

Rdc: Foti (Fdi), ‘ridiculous and instrumental SMS attacks by Conte and his godchildren

“The attacks by Conte and his godchildren on the methods of communicating the suspension of the provision of the basic income to employable citizens who have received it up to now are ridiculous and exploitative. Citizenship income, over time, has proved to be a welfare measure, born with a demagogic purpose, badly written, worse implemented, which has led to enormous damage to the exchequer. This is why we ask the new INPS commissioner to multiply his activism in the checks to find out who had no right to receive the basic income”. Thus the president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Tommaso Foti.

“There is in fact the serious risk, as demonstrated by the continuous frauds discovered daily by the police, that huge economic resources have been stolen unduly from the state coffers. In this regard, the parliamentary group of the Brothers of Italy believes more and more the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry is necessary, limiting the responsibility to Tridico for not having consciously activated the controls, in order not to lose electoral and personal support for his mandates”.

Welfare: Tridico, ‘social card is a bluff, it looks more like a lottery’

‘Specifications, asterisks, footnotes, stakes and requirements, an attack on the poor rather than on poverty’ “The card looks like a lottery rather than a card for the poor against inflation”. Pasquale Tridico writes it in an article published on Beppe Grillo’s blog, in which he analyzes stakes and contradictions of the ‘Dedicated to you’ card to which, as announced by the government, all households with an Isee under 15 thousand euros are entitled. But “bitter reality, specifications, asterisks, notes, stakes and requirements” complicate the situation, without however following “any principle of fairness, or reasonableness, any trend in poverty” and “in defiance of any reasoning of redistributive equity”, as in the case of specifications on distribution to municipalities. “In such a situation – writes Tridico – it is better not to make citizens apply but to let the municipalities directly send a communication to the beneficiaries, as if it were a prize, a lottery. Otherwise, in the vast majority of cases (about l 82%) deluded and dissatisfied people, with Isee under 15 thousand euros (about 7 million families according to INPS data), with the application refused, and only 18% (1.3 million applications) accepted”. “Therefore, a sense of expectation and frustration is created in the citizens who are waiting for the communication, and who do not know all the stakes of the food card lottery. In fact, all those who are in the foreseen conditions await the cards and, instead, the budget is limited, the audience is much wider and almost everyone is excluded. A way of treating citizens, especially the weaker ones, as subjects”.

A separate chapter, for Tridico, “would deserve an analysis of the goods that can be bought with paper – explains Tridico again – For example, jam is excluded, while bread is included; balsamic vinegar and wine are excluded while peeled tomatoes are included; frozen fish is excluded while vegetables are included; and so on, without criterion”.

And then, unlike 2022, when the previous legislature proceeded with two bonuses (200 euros and 150 euros) to counter inflation to all those who had an income under 35 thousand euros, paid directly into the current account“it is not even clear why today instead a one-off payment is paid on a card and is not credited directly to the current account of the beneficiaries. After all, the card has a much greater financial cost than the simple credit to the current account, and a administrative procedure much more complicated. However, the card allows you to control purchases and to make them possible only in large-scale distribution, as the ministry of agriculture and sovereignty requires. Perhaps this is the reason “.

“Everything is happening while in these days around 200 thousand people have received a message from INPS which brutally communicates, at the request of the Government, the end of the RDC for the real poor, and another 350,000 are waiting to end within the year. One shame after another. An attack on the poor rather than poverty,” he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

