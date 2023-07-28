Citizenship income, here’s what changes after June 2023

ROME. On the day in which the changes introduced by the Meloni government take effect for the citizen’s income, there are just over a million (1,010,536) families who received the contribution – income or pension – in June, for an expenditure of 571.6 million . This is over 2 million people. The contribution holds up if we consider – as revealed by the Observatory on Income and Citizenship Pensions – that in May there were 1,045,662 beneficiaries for 590.8 million euros spent, with an average amount per family of 565.69 euros.

Two thirds of the beneficiaries are in the South: in June, just over 672,000 families received the allowance for 1.51 million people involved with an average allowance per family of around 597 euros compared to just over one million beneficiaries in total. In the North, around 195,000 families received the check for 339.6 thousand people involved and a household check for 488.54 euros. Almost 143.4 thousand families for 261.6 thousand people involved and an average check of 524.09 euros received the anti-poverty measure at the Centre.

The province with the highest number of beneficiaries is Naples with almost 146,000 families, 373,000 people involved and an average check of 652.58 euros. In Naples there are more beneficiaries than Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto (nearly 139,000) and more than all of Central Italy (143,000).

However, the data say that in the first six months of 2023 requests for Citizenship Income and Pensions collapsed compared to the same period of 2022, going from 899,338 to 486,190 with a drop of 45.94%.

As explained in the Inps circular, for the “employable” households who have benefited from the seven months’ salary, this will be the last useful month for accreditation. Starting in September, these families will receive the support allowance for training and work. The Income “survives” until 31 December for households in which there are minors, disabled and elderly people awaiting the debut of the new Inclusion Check from January 2024.

The European parliamentarian Dino Giarrusso is controversial: «Today the revolution unlike Giorgia Meloni is coming to life, the one that will leave 400 thousand Italian families without any support, a total of one and a half million people abandoned to poverty due to the wicked choices of this majority he takes away from the poor to give to the privileged”. He continues: «For the so-called employable recipients, July will be the last useful month for the citizenship income to be credited. Then nothing, if not empty promises. But with promises, we know it well, you don’t pay the bills!».

