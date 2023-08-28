Citizenship income stop, another 32,000 text messages: what you need to know

The basic income trap is once again triggering: after the first 159,000 text messages arrived at the end of July to announce the end of the benefit, another 32,850 text messages will be sent today by INPS, and another 40 will be sent between September and the end of the year thousand, bringing the total not far from 240 thousand.

The stop of the check concerns families who do not have among their members minors, disabled or over-60s not taken care of by social services.

The method of SMS was judged by many to be offensive in the first sending and could arouse new controversies today. The text reads: «Dear user, your period of use of the Rdc will end on 31 August. The new training and work support measure starts on 1 September. Info and Faq on the Inps and Ministry of Labor sites.

The new instruments of support for the weaker sections of the population mentioned in the message were introduced by the May 1st decree.

According to the law, from 1 September for “employable” people who lose their right to citizenship income, the Support for training and work (Sfl) will start, while from 1 January 2024 it will be the turn of the Inclusion check (Adi) intended to households with disabled people, minors, over-60s or other disadvantaged family members.

The new platform for work is not yet operational (it should debut on September 1st): it will be called the Information System for Social and Employment Inclusion (Siisl) and its goal will be to bring together supply and demand (so far no public mechanism has succeeded effectively), also reporting training and retraining courses. Established at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and implemented by INPS, Siils aims at the interoperability of the various systems and therefore at the crossing of data: among other things, the proposals of employment centers and agencies will converge here for the work.

The publication of the two interministerial decrees (on the Support and on the platform) is expected in the Official Gazette.

Employable people who from the beginning of next month will be able to request support for training and work (an allowance of 350 euros per month), for a maximum of 12 months, are required to register with Siisl to sign a digital activation pact for the purposes of access to the benefit, issue the declaration of immediate availability to work and then stipulate the personalized service agreement, which they must follow, otherwise they will lose the allowance.

On the employment front, the INPS Observatory on precariousness reports that employment contracts increase in the first five months of the year and above all those with open-ended contracts increase, even if fixed-term employment relationships also start to rise again. Between January and May, 3.4 million new employment relationships were activated by private employers, while terminations were 2.6 million, with a positive balance of 809,671.

