Citizenship income suspended with a text message from INPS to 169,000 families

ROMA – A text message to say that from August they will no longer receive the Citizenship Income. It arrived yesterday, sent by INPS, to 169,000 families. For them, August will pass without support. First protests in Naples, recipient of 21,500 text messages, the maximum number of suspensions. And in Campania, with almost 37,000 text messages. An INPS short-circuit sends the social services of the Municipalities into a tailspin: the text message makes it clear that the suspension can be revoked if the family is “taken over by the social services”.

