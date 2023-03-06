Rdc and work, in January a jump in employment thanks to the release of the dignity decree stopped by the pandemic

the president of theINPS, Pasquale Tridico and author of the book “Today’s work tomorrow’s retirement” written with Enrico Marro, this morning (March 6) he was interviewed on the “24 Mattino” show on Radio 24. From basic income to minimum wages, from pensions to work, Tridico took stock of the key economic issues of the moment, outlining solutions and critical issues. Starting with the much discussed Basic incomewhich col Meloni government is preparing to change clothes taking the name of “ Mia “: a new economic support that will last for more than 12 months and will decrease over time.

Citizenship income, Tridico: “The reform is good, but it is a mistake to take it away from those who cannot find work”

On the first evaluation of the possible reform of the RCD Tridico underlined: “For the so-called unemployable, little changes, the basic income is confirmed to be fundamental in the fight against poverty. There was work to be done on active policies, on everything around the measure and this seems to me to go in the right direction. We have many inactive people and we have inclusion projects that are often not carried out by Municipalities and employment centres, here it seems to me that there is a very strong push in this direction”. “The minimum income is a measure provided by the European Union, added Tridico, all those who are below a certain threshold must have an income. Italy will have to deal with the directives of the European Commission on minimum income, to allow those who cannot find work to lose their income. It actually seems like a big problem to me.”

