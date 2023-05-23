Citizenship income, why do the families who receive it fall below one million?

In April 2023, 956,817 families received the citizen’s income or pension, at the lowest level after October 2020, the month in which the 18 months of the subsidy expired for the first households that had obtained it. According to what emerges from the Inps Observatory on measures to combat poverty, there were 2,004,164 people involved in the 956,817 families.

The average amount per nucleus in April was equal to 571.11 euros while the total expenditure was 546.44 million, down compared to the 596.05 million in March. 46.65% of the families that received the citizen’s income or pension in April have only one member. This was revealed by the INPS observatory on the subsidy against poverty according to which there are 446,372 households made up of a single person who receive the allowance. From 1 September 2023, it will no longer be possible to receive the subsidy for non-disabled members between the ages of 18 and 59, but the measure called Support for training and work will be activated with a check that will be linked to training initiatives or participation in projects useful for the collectivity.

Citizenship income, we change. Here comes “Mia”: this is how it works sandra riccio 06 March 2023



In recent weeks there was also talk of the benefit for foreigners. To obtain the new citizenship income, foreigners will no longer have to be resident in Italy for at least ten years, only five will be enough. This is a measure that would allow about 70,000 more households to receive the subsidy. The rule appears in article 2 of the draft of the Labor decree as one of the conditions necessary to request the Guarantee for inclusion, the subsidy designed by the center-right government which will take effect in 2024. Of these five years, we read, the last two must be so “continuously”.