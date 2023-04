ROMA – The technicians of the Ministry of Economy are working on various scenarios, then it will be up to the head of the ministry Giancarlo Giorgetti to choose the definitive one. It’s on the table cutting the tax wedge for low- and middle-income employeesfrom May (or June) to December: it is one of the measures of the work package which will be examined by the Council of Ministers on May 1st, the day of the workers’ holiday.