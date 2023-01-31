Listen to the audio version of the article

Or original. This is the first adjective that comes to mind when observing the Citroën C4 X, a brand new model capable of combining the world of crossovers with that of sedans. Because despite the very close relationship with the C4, starting from the Cmp platform also used by a long list of models of the Stellantis group starting from the Peugeot 208 or the recent Jeep Avenger, the C4 X has a strong personality. The reason is linked to that of providing it with a bodywork that is practically unprecedented on the market, with the exception of the Peugeot 408, characterized by the three volume line combined with a greater ground clearance than the average.

If observing it in photography some doubts about the aesthetic result could arise, as underlined by the many not exactly positive comments that have appeared on the web, in real life the Double Chevron novelty is appreciated precisely for its stylistic courage in the face of an increasingly standardized panorama of novelties.

Another added value to recognize the C4 X is the range of engines, thanks to the presence of petrol, diesel and fully electric units. If until a few years ago diesel was the norm on a 4.60 meter long car, today finding a diesel model capable of combining generous space on board and low consumption is increasingly difficult. Climbing aboard, we find the same interior as the C4, starting with the 10-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard where you can manage the infotainment system and the small 5.5” monitor in front of the driver that replaces the traditional instrumentation.

The color head-up display is not lacking as standard, with the main driving information projected, however, on a transparent retractable plastic plate and not on the windshield. The hi-tech equipment completes, where in addition to the connected services there is no shortage of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless and wireless charging for the smartphone. Promoted on the comfort side the front seats called Advanced Comfort, thanks to the use of high-density foams and differentiated support, although we would have appreciated greater lateral containment. The rear space is also good, ideal for two people given the rigid backrest of the third passenger in the centre, and the load capacity of 510 litres; shame about the absence of a handy tailgate, ideal for those who often load bulky items.

Moving on to the petrol engines available, the offer starts with the 1.2 PureTech in the 100 bhp versions combined with manual gearbox or 130 bhp with EAT8 automatic transmission. On the diesel front, the 130 HP 1.5 BlueHdi with EAT8 automatic gearbox is expected. The fourth offer comes from the electric version that was the protagonist of our road test, powered by a 100 kW permanent magnet synchronous engine (equal to 136 horsepower) and coupled to front-wheel drive. Combined with a 50 kWh battery pack, capable of ensuring a range with Wltp approval of 360 kilometres, the engine of the e-C4 X does not ensure racing performance but pleases with its high efficiency of use and high ride comfort . Translated? No lightning-fast accelerations but a smooth ride without the annoying “jolts” typical of many electric cars. Comfort on the road is also ensured by shock absorbers with hydraulic end-of-stroke dampers, a distinctive feature of the C4 range. Complete the Adas endowment, equal to the second level of automaton driving.