Many details in the name of maximum practicality

Citroën Oli is full of well thought out details. The seats, for example, have a simple structure that uses 80% fewer components than traditional seats. They are made from recycled and recyclable materials and the ingenious mesh design of the backrest increases the diffusion of natural light inside the vehicle. Plus, they can be easily customized to suit owners preferences. A win-win situation: the vehicle weight is reduced, the vehicles are responsible and sustainable and the occupant comfort is improved thanks to better light diffusion in the passenger compartment and the comfort of the seats also suitable for all seats.

The weight of the Citroen Oli is around 1,000 kg

Despite its imposing appearance, Oli is neither heavy nor bulky: its weight of around 1,000 kg makes it much lighter than most compact SUVs. Therefore, its fully electric powertrain requires a 40 kWh battery to guarantee a range of up to 400 km. Furthermore, by limiting the maximum speed to 110 km / h to maximize efficiency, it is realistic for the concept to declare an excellent consumption of 10 kWh / 100 km. In addition, charging from a minimum of 20% and up to 80% takes only 23 minutes.

Oli also has the useful Vehicle to Grid (V2G) system

Equipped with the intelligent Vehicle to Grid (V2G) device, Oli can not only store the excess energy generated by the solar panels in the home to distribute it to energy suppliers, but can also help solve power supply problems in the event of peaks. demand or network failure. With its unusual appearance and silhouette, Citroën Oli expresses a strong character, exudes personality, productivity and positivity in a design similar to that of a compact SUV with measures of 4.20 m in length, 1.65 m in height and 1.90 m wide.

The windshield uses less glass

The windshield is vertical because it is the way to have the shortest distance between the top and the bottom and therefore use the least amount of glass possible. In addition to reducing weight and complexity, the windshield is smaller, therefore less expensive to manufacture or replace, and reduces occupant sun exposure and therefore the need for air conditioning. Furthermore, it is estimated that Oli also contributes to reducing the consumption of the battery it equips by 17%.

The dashboard without massive monitors and infotainment

The dashboard does not offer massive monitors or infotainment systems, but only a flap where you can insert your smartphone. The Oli is a running prototype, which uses the same engine as the Citroen e-C4 the 100% electric version and is equipped with a 40 kWh battery pack. Another target is to offer 400 km of autonomy for a consumption attributed to Oli which is on average 10 kWh / 100 km. Oli is an intriguing future vision.