Citroën, partnership with MediaWorld to revolutionize the electricity market

Citroën continues to stand out as an innovative and nonconformist brand.

Now, this character is underlined extending its particularity also to methods and places of purchase of the cars. The French brand has in fact entered into an agreement with MediaWorld, one of the most important global electronics groups and market leader in Europe: the partnership provides for the possibility of purchasing the iconic Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric also at MediaWorld Technology Village in Milan, in Viale Certosa or via the MediaWorld.it online site.

A collaboration that emphasizes audacity and Citroën’s constant desire for innovation, which makes its vehicles available not only in the brand’s dealerships but also in seemingly unexpected places in order to reach an even wider and younger public.

“I am proud to announce the collaboration between MediaWorld and Citroën. Two realities that share the same objectives, focusing on common themes: the search for innovation, the absolute centrality of the customer in corporate strategies and an ever greater attention to issues related to sustainability distinguish us on the market and unite our paths.” declares Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën in Italy.

“We are very pleased to host this absolute novelty within the MediaWorld Tech Village in Milano Certosa” – he declares Vittorio Buonfiglio, COO of MediaWorld – “the value of environmental sustainability is at the heart of corporate strategies which take the form of energy sustainability policies in stores, the promotion of low-impact products, regenerated devices and a complete range of soft and electric mobility solutions; all initiatives that fall under the umbrella of the MediaWorld ‘Better Way’ brand. We are therefore happy to work with companies that, like us, identify technological evolution as the key to living and moving in a greener world“

The collaboration unites Citroën and MediaWorld also on a visible and concrete level, offering customers of both brands a dedicated experience. For the occasion, in fact, the partnership foresees the presence of Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric on display at the MediaWorld Technology Village in Milan, located in Viale Certosa, positioned within a branded space completely dedicated to the new cooperation. The point of sale is completed by special workstations including a dedicated QR code, through which all interested parties have the opportunity to order their Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric online. A simple and immediate solution for an increasingly consumer-friendly purchasing method, which requires only scanning the QR code and a few subsequent steps. Furthermore, at the viale Certosa site, there is also an AMI CARGO which will support the home delivery service of MediaWorld customers, guaranteeing increasingly sustainable transport and delivery.

For the launch of the initiative an exclusive advantage is provided, namely the “MY AMI CARE” guarantee for 36 months included in the price of Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric.

Versatile, modern and accessible to all, Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric is the unconventional mobility solution suitable for the youngest. In fact, you can drive from the age of 14, with the only constraint of having obtained the certificate of suitability for the AM driving licence. With zero CO2 emissions, the vehicle offers a range of up to 75 km thanks to a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be recharged in just 3 hours with a standard 220V electrical outlet using the cable provided on board .

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

