City Industry Group Reflects on First Half Successes and Outlines Plans for Second Half at Semi-Annual Work Conference

City Industry Group Holds 2023 Semi-Annual Production and Operation Work Conference

On July 26, the City Industry Group Company gathered for the 2023 semi-annual production and operation work conference. The purpose of the conference was to assess the progress made in the first half of the year, analyze the current situation, identify any issues, and plan for the second half of the year. Members of the group company team, high-level cadres from the headquarters, and heads of affiliated units were all in attendance. The meeting was led by Li Gang, the deputy secretary of the party committee and general manager of the group company.

During the conference, reports were given by various departments within the company, including the Financial Management Department, the Audit and Legal Affairs Department, and the Assets Management Department. These reports covered topics such as financial operations, business performance assessment, and asset revitalization. Additionally, representatives from different subsidiaries of the City Industry Group, such as the Airport Company, Minfeng Special Paper, Ampere Company, Food and Meat Company, Lanbao Group, Automobile Business Park, Henghua Leasing Company, Xinfulin Park Company, Security Company, and Diamond Group, shared their experiences and insights regarding operation and management. Leaders in charge of the group company also offered comments and speeches, focusing on their respective areas of work and providing suggestions and requirements for future improvements.

Li Gang, the deputy secretary of the party committee and general manager of the industry group, summarized and reviewed the work done in the first half of the year, and laid out plans for the second half. He stressed the need to overcome difficulties and work towards achieving “two promotions.” This entailed speeding up merger and reorganization efforts, strengthening system construction, enhancing resource integration, and improving the level of operation and management. Li Gang also emphasized the importance of reform and development, promoting cost reduction and efficiency improvement, implementing refined management practices, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of production and operation.

Another key point highlighted by Li Gang was the need to enhance the group’s core competitiveness by opening up minds and undertaking comprehensive improvements. This included optimizing the industrial layout, actively exploring the integration of two industries, and developing a modern industrial system. Li Gang also emphasized the importance of improving the governance system, optimizing assessment and incentive mechanisms, building an efficient internal management and control system, and promoting entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, he called for a change in the work style, enhancing seven key abilities, and creating a culture of hard work and performance evaluation.

Li Gang outlined three points for preventing and controlling risks, laying a solid foundation for the overall safety and stability of the City Industry Group. These points included preventing operational risks, ensuring the safety of funds, and strictly controlling operational and clean government risks. It also involved preventing and controlling production risks, prioritizing safety measures, and focusing on maintaining stability and building a harmonious development environment.

Zhou Dayong, the secretary of the party committee and chairman of the industry group, praised the achievements of the group company in the first half of the year. He urged all members of the group to accurately assess the current macroeconomic situation, thoroughly analyze the production and operation of the group in the first half, identify existing problems and difficulties, strive for excellence, and put in their best effort in the second half.

Zhou Dayong emphasized the need for the entire group to strengthen their confidence in development, focus on problem-solving, fulfill their responsibilities, and concentrate on playing the “five cards.” These encompassed playing the merger card well to clarify the strategic direction of industrial development, playing the business card well to improve quality and efficiency, playing the reform card to increase the core momentum of enterprise development, playing a role in internal control to build an efficient and coordinated management system, and playing a role in party building to fully utilize the grassroots organizations’ vanguard and exemplary role.

Zhou Dayong acknowledged the arduous tasks that lie ahead in the second half of the year. He stressed the importance of unity, strengthened confidence, proactive initiative, efficient scheduling, responsibility, and supervision to overcome various difficulties and challenges. He urged all units and departments to make the most of favorable conditions, mobilize positive factors, and strive to create a new era of high-quality business development within the City Industry Group.