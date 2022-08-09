Source title: Urban renewal landmark was born in two years. Hundreds of Internet celebrity shops and old warehouses turned into new consumer brand incubation bases

Net red bloggers in Beijing, seven out of ten went to Langyuan station (station) to check in. This used to be an old warehouse that no one cared about. It is located on the Fifth Ring Road in the Northeast, with no access to the subway, and no residential areas around it—it doesn’t look like it has the potential to be an internet celebrity. But it is indeed on fire! Operating at the same time as construction, Langyuan station has nurtured hundreds of online celebrity stores in two years, becoming the city’s first batch of new consumer brand incubation bases. Retain the industrial style to create a waterfront business district When I came to Langyuan station, I suddenly traveled back to more than half a century ago. In front of him is the gate of the Beijing Textile Warehouse, an old state-owned factory, and even a hand-cranked telephone is kept in the small guard box. Going further inside, more than 30 low red brick warehouses are arranged in a comfortable line, with long railway tracks passing through them. There are cafes, restaurants, and flower shops hidden in the warehouse, and there are always tourists on weekends. The land had been vacant for many years. The big shopping malls that came to inspect came wave after wave, but no one was willing to invest. The reason is not difficult to understand: it is close to the Fifth Ring Road, there is no subway, no public transportation, and there are no large residential areas within 2 kilometers. Without popularity, how can business develop? However, the first Langyuan took a fancy to the unique industrial style here and its location at the angle between the Ba River and the Liangma River. It is hoped that with the support of Chaoyang District, it will become the third largest in the whole area after the CBD and Sanlitun. Business district – waterfront business district. “Industrial symbols carry the memory of the city. We are deeply in awe.” Shao Ningning, brand director of Langyuan station, said that 30 warehouses and 2.23 kilometers of special railway lines have been preserved, and red brick walls, gabled roofs, and cement finishes are clearly visible. . In addition, watch towers, watchtowers, lightning rods and other supporting facilities have also been preserved. Taking “coexistence of old and new” as the most important renovation principle, the old brick walls are newly embedded with metal, glass and other materials according to local conditions, so that the retro and the modern are harmoniously blended. The land is remote, and it is necessary to rely on various activities to bring popularity. In 2019, Langyuan station was still a construction site, and the “Belt and Road” International Food Culture Festival was held. Nearly 20,000 people came to visit in three days, and the park's popularity has since started. Since then, it has maintained more than 300 cultural events every year, including the China-Europe Urban Renewal Forum, the Urban Forest Art Photography Season, the international first-tier brand show, and high-end commercial releases. Attract specialty treasure shops to settle in On social platforms, many strange and cute shops come from Langyuan station. Like a burger shop that looks like a gas station, a pink boutique like a castle, a Moroccan-style coffee shop, etc., young people love to take pictures and punch cards here. Treasure shops are crowded together, benefiting from Langyuan's investment promotion concept. "With the same brand, consumers are definitely more willing to shop at home. This forces us to find another way to attract small and beautiful brands or specialty stores of chain brands to settle in, so that everyone can consume with a strong purpose.” Shao Ningning said , Hundreds of stores have signed contracts and more than 50 have opened. Most of the managers are post-90s and post-00s. They not only understand products and have personalities, but many of them can also run their own communities and have a group of fans. The first to settle down is the designer group. This is a small-scale building complex that integrates nearly 20 designer studios, including architecture, furniture, life aesthetics, and intangible cultural heritage. Soon, in the circle of domestic designers, there will be a place here. Langyuan also spent a lot of energy to screen, incubate and cultivate new consumer brands. For example, the park took out thousands of square meters of space to build the first store in Asia of a parent-child paradise, and the longest pipe slide in the city has become an internet celebrity. The newly opened immersive camping store at the beginning of this year has caught up with the trend of exquisite camping, and it has been popular until now. “When I first came to investigate, it was still a security guard booth.” Sitting in the apricot-colored Mediterranean-style cafe, 22-year-old Chen Zelin told reporters that last spring, Langyuan’s care for the new brand made him determined to stay. The park helped recommend decoration designers and did a lot of brand promotion, so the store gained a lot of fame. Now, the young man is planning to open a second branch in the east and west cities. Shaping public spaces for industry Not only on weekends, but also on weekdays, it is not deserted here – in addition to business, the park also has an industrial space of the same size. The red brick warehouse has high ceilings and is suitable for building a photo studio, a color studio, and a film and television laboratory. Before the opening of the park, Langyuan station launched targeted investment promotion, and a number of leading film and television companies settled in. It also attracted many advertising companies, MCN fashion design companies, etc. to jointly build the film and television entertainment industry ecology. At the end of May, the first domestic high-tech laboratory for TV drama production landed on the Langyuan station. At present, this place and the next-door Qikeshu Creative Park have become the landmark of national film and television production, and the post-production output of film and television plays accounts for nearly 60% of the country’s share. Industry and commerce leverage each other and complement each other. The reporter noticed that there are more than ten cafes in the park alone, and many bookstores, flower shops, home furnishing shops, and yoga studios also carry coffee, becoming public spaces for chatting and sitting. Employees of film and television companies often need creativity. Come here for a stroll, have a cup of coffee, and maybe have new inspiration. Today, Langyuan station has attracted a large number of film and television, short video, advertising and other teams to shoot scenes, and the star hit rate is very high. It is called "Dongba Xiaohengdian". In the future, the traffic conditions here will also improve. Chaoyang District is opening up the breakpoint of Banjie Pagoda Road, making it more convenient for the citizens who come here.

