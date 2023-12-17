Ciudad Juárez Maquiladora Industry Faces Job Creation Slowdown in 2024

The maquiladora industry in Ciudad Juárez is expected to see a decline in job creation as it enters 2024, according to Sergio Colín Chávez, president of Index Juárez. Colín Chávez attributes this anticipated trend to the global economic slowdown, inflationary effects in countries such as the United States and Mexico, and ongoing war conflicts.

The president of Index Juárez pointed out that there has been a slight decrease in employment levels from December of last year to December of this year. He emphasized that economic factors at the global, national, state, and local levels play a crucial role for the maquiladora industry.

A recent Employment Expectations Survey from the Manpower Group revealed that employers in the northern states of Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, and Coahuila have reduced their hiring expectations for the first quarter of 2024 by 6 percent compared to the previous year. Colín Chávez confirmed this downward trend and explained that the economic slowdown caused by global events has led to a slowdown in production areas for the industry, directly impacting Ciudad Juárez.

Despite the current challenges, Colín Chávez remains optimistic and believes that the industry could recover the jobs that have been lost by February or March. The future of job creation in the maquiladora industry will depend on how the global and national economic situation unfolds in the coming months.

