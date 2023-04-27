Civey founder settles accounts with Forsa

Sunday question: Who has the better arguments? Civey founder Janina Mütze (photo) or Forsa? Civey/Marc Hohner

For her it was “existential”, for the other side it was a kind of “occupational therapy”, says Janina Mütze. We are talking about the dispute between your startup Civey and the market research giant Forsa, which has been going on for five years – which regularly ends up in court.

The dispute between the two parties begins in 2018. “The first bang,” says Mütze. Forsa publicly accuses the startup of working unscientifically. It is the opposite of an accolade, in an industry that has existed for decades and knows each other well.

While the top dogs, as is customary in the industry, work with random samples by telephone, among other things, Civey relies on online surveys that are integrated into websites such as Spiegel or T-Online. The participants are then verified and checked using algorithms, according to the methodology on Civey’s website. The answers are then sampled and weighted.

The market research startup was criticized by the big players when it was just two years old. “We were still largely unknown at the time and hadn’t even claimed the relevance for ourselves that others saw in us,” says Mütze. “We were very perplexed to be suddenly put on a stage by a direct competitor.”

Intense, existential, out of nowhere

The first few months were accordingly “very intense,” says the founder. Civey was “hit out of nowhere”. That was then “existential”, since startups in the early phase and without a reputation are particularly vulnerable.

Forsa sees it differently. When asked by Gründerszene, managing director Peter Matuschek explains: “Any reputable institute would see such methodical criticism neither as an existential threat nor as occupational therapy.” His company criticizes that Civey “issues data generated on an unscientific basis as supposedly representative survey results” and “politics and companies to make false conclusions”.

“I was in a defensive and justification mode”