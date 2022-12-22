Ignite driving passion and interpret the essence of sports.On December 20, Dongfeng Honda’s “Hybrid · Fuel Tiancheng CIVIC Brand Night” was grandly held in Shanghai. Adhering to the same spirit of challenge and continuing the “refreshing” design concept,eleventh generationCivic HATCHBACKRanking is on the market, priced at RMB 145,900 to RMB 179,900。

The CIVIC TYPE R, a car of countless “performance control” beliefs, was also officially unveiled at the scene, bringing the ultimate sports experience to the hot wave youth, and at the same time leading the new trend of sports sedans.





Mercedes-Benz has inherited the essence of Honda sports for 50 years

Since its birth in 1972, Civic has represented Honda’s spirit of continuous challenge and breakthrough. It is the core soul model of Honda, and it is also a car of belief beyond the limit in the hearts of more than 27 million users around the world. Since the eighth-generation Civic entered China in 2006, Civic has gone through 16 years of hard work and has grown together with users.

From the VTEC naturally aspirated engine to the new fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, it has always been a star model carrying Honda’s advanced technology, continuing the unremitting pursuit of driving pleasure by Honda and generations of enthusiastic young people, leading users to Recognize, explore, and chase the driving limit, and jointly build a car world view exclusive to Civic.





Today, Civic, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is still at the forefront of the times with the spiritual belief passed down from generation to generation and the product power of full engine evolution. Starting from HATCHBACK to Sedan, from fuel oil to hybrid sports family tree, with a brand-new look of family, it will lead a new generation of consumers to establish a spiritual link with Civic, and share the travel mode of the new era with young souls.





“Full engine sports coupe” combustion engine launched, releasing the ultimate sports charm

With the official launch of two power versions of the eleventh generation Civic HATCHBACK, the young generation’s dream of owning a sports coupe will become within reach. The eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK is positioned as a “full-engine sports coupe”, providing 240TURBO and e:HEV dual-power versions, presenting the ultimate driving pleasure of hatchback with fully evolved extreme aesthetics, extreme speed driving control, and extreme intelligence technology. While comprehensively enhancing the sense of value, it will bring more rich and personalized choices to consumers.





Based on the pursuit of driving passion, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK perfectly inherits the sports genes of the Civic family. The fuel version is equipped with a 240TURBO in-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine as standard, with a maximum power of 134kW and a maximum torque of 240N m. “G-Design Shift” CVT gearbox, continuous and smooth power output.

At the same time, for consumers who pursue the ultimate sports experience, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK retains a more classic and purer 6MT manual version. Through the optimization and adjustment of the shift lever, it has achieved a high rigidity and a sense of control. The gear shifting experience gives users an extremely refreshing driving experience.





Facing the travel needs in the electrification era, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK e:HEV is also equipped with a new technological achievement of Honda’s “e:HEV strong electric intelligent hybrid”-the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid power system, which has a closer Due to the surging power characteristics of the electric drive, it also greatly reduces fuel consumption. Under WLTC comprehensive working conditions, the fuel consumption can be as low as 4.61L/100km, bringing the smooth driving pleasure of “high energy and low consumption”.

The soul of speed appeared, CIVIC TYPE R made a shocking debut

In addition to the announcement of the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK, the most anticipated thing on the scene is CIVIC TYPE R. As a master of Honda’s sports genes, CIVIC TYPE R was also released on this CIVIC brand night. The new car is priced at 420,000 yuan. It will provide young consumers with more diversified and personalized travel options, and let More users are at the forefront of the trend and experience the car lifestyle unique to Honda.





Fearless challenge, leading the new life. Since its birth, Civic has carried the dreams of countless young people, challenging the unknown with the young hearts, breaking through the shackles, and constantly rushing forward. Based on the brand-new starting point of familyization, Civic will adhere to the brand proposition of “more technology, more fashion, and more freedom”, and join hands with the new generation to meet challenges, touch the future, and create a more pleasant and beautiful car life.

