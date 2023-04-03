Home Business Civil Aviation Administration: Further strengthen coordination and cooperation to provide a good environment for the operation of domestic civil aircraft|
Every AI Express, according to the website of the Civil Aviation Administration, on March 31, the 2023 Civil Aviation Airworthiness Certification Work Conference was held in Beijing. Song Zhiyong, director of the Civil Aviation Administration, said that further strengthening coordination and cooperation will provide a good environment for the operation of domestically produced civil aircraft. In terms of strategy, we will jointly promote the strengthening of top-level planning at the national level around the construction of a strong manufacturing country and a strong country in transportation, and strive to form a policy environment that covers the safe operation of the entire industry chain and life cycle of domestic civil aviation products; in terms of concept, we will cooperate with the civil aviation manufacturing industry Jointly establish the concept that “airworthiness certification is the most basic and important link among many elements to ensure civil aviation safety”; cooperate in mechanisms, continue to play the role of linkage and coordination mechanisms, promote airworthiness certification of key models, and strengthen industry standard support, Coordinate and promote the localization process, improve the customer service mechanism; work collaboratively, strengthen the coordination of airworthiness certification departments, manufacturing companies, and airlines, and strengthen the coordination with suppliers at the management level, so as to jointly make the aircraft certified, manufactured and used well . (every warp)

