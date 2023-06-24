Civil Servants: Number of civil servants hits 28-year high

The number of civil servants in Germany is increasing and increasing. Including judges – and excluding professional and temporary soldiers – it reached a 28-year high last year: there were almost 1.75 million civil servants as of June 30, 2022. This is according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office. The number in the Federal Republic of Germany was last higher in 1994. The number of civil servants in Germany has been growing steadily since 2016 – a development that the civil servants’ association dbb welcomes. An economist, on the other hand, sees little reason for the current trend.

