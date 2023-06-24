Home » Civil Servants: Number of civil servants hits 28-year high
Business

Civil Servants: Number of civil servants hits 28-year high

by admin
Civil Servants: Number of civil servants hits 28-year high

The number of civil servants in Germany is increasing and increasing. Including judges – and excluding professional and temporary soldiers – it reached a 28-year high last year: there were almost 1.75 million civil servants as of June 30, 2022. This is according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office. The number in the Federal Republic of Germany was last higher in 1994. The number of civil servants in Germany has been growing steadily since 2016 – a development that the civil servants’ association dbb welcomes. An economist, on the other hand, sees little reason for the current trend.

See also  Nanning police launched a centralized and unified operation of public security inspection, publicity and prevention in summer night and arrested 251 suspects of current crimes

You may also like

Santanchè asks Giorgetti for help. And he checks...

Shixia Fangchang Real Estate continues to wait for...

Online payment barrier – that’s why certain articles...

Aehra, inspired by air force sculpted from the...

FI, Marta Fascina does not want to leave....

Microsoft Releases Four Compatibility Updates to Improve Windows...

Flash message – reports: Prigozhin stops march on...

Berlusconi was a pacifist: before he died he...

Loans without collateral – Other banks also want...

U.S. medical AI data company[Gradient Health]completes financing of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy