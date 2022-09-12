New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Hummingbird Network

Canon released two ultra-wide lenses last month, a prime lens and a zoom lens: RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM and RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, although these two lenses It is not an L-class red circle lens, but the price is affordable, and its parameter configuration is not low, so it is favored by many EOS R micro users who are pursuing cost-effectiveness. Today, this article will introduce the ultra-wide zoom RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. I have used two L-class red circle ultra-wide zooms of Canon RF before, and they left a very deep impression on me, so when I got this RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, I was also full of Looking forward, the body I used for this evaluation is the Canon EOS R5.

Canon EOS R5 with Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

The release of this Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM also gives Canon EOS R micro users three choices in the choice of ultra-wide zoom lenses: RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF14- 35mm F4 L IS USM, RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM, it is obvious that RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is the smallest, lightest and most cost-effective among these three ultra-wide zoom lenses product.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Specifications:

Lens structure: 13 elements in 11 groups

·Special lens: 1 UD lens, 1 PMo aspherical lens

·Focus drive method: STM

Number of aperture blades: 7

·Maximum aperture range: f/4.5~f/6.3

·Minimum aperture range: f/22~f/32

·Minimum focus distance: 0.28m/0.128m (manual focus at 15mm end)

Magnification: 0.16 (30mm end) / 0.52 (15mm end manual focus)

Filter diameter: φ67mm

·Maximum diameter×length: φ76.6mm×88.4mm

·Weight: about 390g

Canon EOS R5 with Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

In terms of configuration, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens measures φ76.6×88.4mm and weighs about 390g. Such a small and lightweight size makes this lens easy to use for VLOG creation or live shooting, and it is also very convenient to use for selfies. It is another new creative tool for video bloggers. And because Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is an ultra-wide zoom lens, the photos or Selfie pictures taken by the ultra-wide field of view have a strong visual impact, and you can easily get more creative pictures !

Use Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM for VLOG video creation or live broadcast with ease

Structurally, it uses 13 optical structures in 11 groups, including one UD lens and one PMo aspherical lens. In addition, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens also has 7 built-in circular aperture blades, the closest focusing distance is only 28cm, and the magnification is 0.16 times. In the 15mm focal length manual focus mode, it can achieve The closest focusing distance of 0.128m and the magnification of 0.52 times, the filter diameter is 67mm.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Portrait Shooting

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM This lens can capture high-resolution, high-contrast images by effectively utilizing aspherical lenses, achieving high-quality performance. In the shooting of portrait works, the ultra-wide field of view and exaggerated perspective allow us to shoot extraordinary portrait works. Of course, if you shoot upside down, you can easily have the “long legs” effect.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM landscape photography works

Not only that, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM has a wide field of view and is also very suitable for shooting large scenes. It is not only suitable for portrait selfies, VLOG video creation, but also for scenery and travel photography. It belongs to a lightweight and lightweight camera. , A new weapon for easy filming!

Next, let’s take a look at the specific performance of this lens!

·Appearance details

The Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens has the same packaging as the previous RF lenses. It has formed a highly consistent style. 5-6.3 IS STM’s model identification, the big “RF” word on the box indicates its pure RF series lens lineage. In addition to the lens, the packing list also includes accessories such as a hood, a manual and a warranty card.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Packing List

The overall appearance of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM continues the design language of Canon’s previous RF lenses. The black tone matches the silver decorative ring of the lens and the silver decorative ring at the rear, which is very restrained and low-key, and the overall volume is very large. It is compact, only φ76.6mm×88.4mm, and the overall weight is only 390g. It is a very lightweight ultra-wide zoom lens. In fact, it can be seen from the comparison between the front and the other two red circle ultra-wide zooms of Canon RF. Advantages in size and weight.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM different focal length changes

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM adopts an external zoom structure design, which is the shortest length of the lens at the 30mm end and the longest length of the lens at the 15mm end. With the lens hood, the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is still compact and lightweight.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM brand and model identification

The front of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is the consistent design of Canon RF bayonet lens: brand and focal length logo, highly recognizable, in addition, this lens also uses STM stepping motor, STM stepping motor It is also the usual configuration of Canon’s popular lenses. Its biggest advantage is the mechanical device that can drive the lens in a small space, and the driving speed and accuracy are very good.

Zoom Ring and Multi-Function Control Ring/Focus Ring for Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Function lever for Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM has a zoom ring and a multi-function control ring, and the multi-function control ring also takes into account the functions of the focus ring, which can be adjusted by the FOCUS/CONTROL lever on the side of the lens, which belongs to one ring Multipurpose. In fact, Canon has adopted a similar design on many RF lenses, and it is still very useful. In addition, Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM also has a 5.5-level optical image stabilization capability, which can achieve a 7-level compensation effect in coordination with cameras with in-body image stabilization.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM’s Environmental Mark and Lens Number

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Front Lens

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM mount and rear mirror group

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM uses a 67mm aperture, and you can directly see 7 circular aperture blades through the front mirror. In the lens bayonet part, you can see the metal bayonet of the RF lens. Four metal screws and 12 metal contacts are arranged near the bayonet, which can effectively transmit photo data and aperture information.

15mm resolution real shot

As a new member of Canon’s non-red circle RF lens family, the resolution performance of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is still very interesting, so how is the performance in terms of resolution? In the actual shooting, I turned off all the lens aberration correction in the camera, and recorded in RAW+JPEG dual format, and at the same time 100% intercepted the center and edge of the picture. Let’s take a look at the performance of this lens at the 15mm end.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM (15mm real shot) The red frame is 100% screenshot area

Let’s take a look at the comparison of the actual 15mm screenshots. When the aperture is fully opened, the resolution performance of the center and the edge (here is the sharpness and contrast), the overall performance is still good, and this stable performance has continued. Up to f/16, it is still a relatively high degree of usability, and at f/22 aperture, due to the diffraction phenomenon of the small aperture, I personally think it is best not to set such a small aperture value for shooting.

30mm resolution real shot

30mm is a classic street shooting angle of view, and it is also the angle of view that many people like. At the 30mm end, the aperture range of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is f/6.3-f/32, compared to 15mm At the f/4.5-f/22 end, the aperture is one stop smaller, so how is the resolution at 30mm? So let’s take a look at the performance of this lens at the 30mm end. The test method is the same as the 15mm end.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM (30mm real shot) The red frame is 100% screenshot area

At the 30mm end, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens has excellent center image quality as always when the aperture is fully open, and the edge image quality is also good, and this performance continues until f/16. A slight drop began to appear. Even at f/22, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM can still maintain good sharpness and contrast, which is a high level of usability.

·Ghost Flare Dispersion Real Shot

We all know that ghost flare actually has a lot to do with coating. Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM officially did not mention its coating technology, so we will not delve into it here. From the actual shooting effect, the ghost flare control of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is quite good. In actual shooting, a very slight ghost flare phenomenon can be seen. In terms of practicality, I think it can be used. The level is still very high.

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/4.5 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/1000s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

100% screenshot display

100% screenshot display

In terms of dispersion, the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens has almost no dispersion when the aperture is fully open. For the aperture range of f/4.5-6.3, it belongs to the normal level of the industry.

·Vignette distortion real shot

For an ultra-wide-angle lens, the quality of vignetting often determines the practicability of the lens when shooting landscape photos, and the quality of vignetting is not only related to the focal length, but also to the amount of light passing through the lens. The big relationship is that the starting aperture of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is not large. In terms of vignetting performance, whether it is 15mm end or 30mm end, its vignetting performance is very good, can not see Obvious vignetting phenomenon, if you look at RAW format files, the vignetting phenomenon is a little more prominent than JPEG, but it can also be solved in post-production.

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Distortion Real Shot (15mm)

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Distortion Real Shot (30mm)

In terms of distortion control, since the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens cannot be turned on for distortion compensation in the camera, it can be found in actual shooting that this lens is both at the 15mm end or at the 30mm end. There is a certain barrel distortion phenomenon. However, I believe that the correction file for this lens will appear soon, and even if the official correction file is not used, it can be solved in the later stage.

·Real samples and summary

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a small and lightweight full-frame ultra-wide zoom lens. It has a wide field of view and high practicability for daily shooting. Let’s take a look at how I use this lens. Shots taken with the lens with the Canon EOS R5. (The following samples are all taken with EOS R5 with Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, mild post-processing, interested friends can click on the picture to view the larger picture）

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 4000

Exposure time: 1/60s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 30mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 500

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/4.5 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/1000s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 12800

Exposure time: 1/40s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/14.0 ISO Sensitivity: 5000

Exposure Time: 8/10s Exposure Compensation: 0EV White Balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/16.0 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 30mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 2500

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 30mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 12800

Exposure time: 1/60s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 23mm Aperture: f/5.6 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/1000s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 30mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/200s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/4.5 ISO Sensitivity: 640

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 16mm Aperture: f/6.3 ISO Sensitivity: 3200

Exposure time: 1/80s Exposure compensation: 0.7EV White balance: Auto

Focal Length: 15mm Aperture: f/4.5 ISO Sensitivity: 100

Exposure time: 1/500s Exposure compensation: 0EV White balance: Auto

·Evaluation summary

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is Canon’s latest ultra-wide zoom lens, and it is also a popular full-frame ultra-wide zoom lens. It is very cost-effective, its optical quality is very good, and it also has the characteristics of small size and light weight, excellent anti-shake performance and good close-up ability. Although it is not a red circle lens, the price is affordable, and the current official suggested retail price is only 4099 yuan. If you are Canon full-frame EOS R micro users, and you are looking for cost-effectiveness, you can really consider this lens. In addition, if you are Canon EOS R7 or EOS R10 users, this lens is also a very good choice. After all, after using this lens, the focal length will become 24mm-48mm, which will be more practical. So what do you guys think of the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens? Welcome to leave a message below the article.



