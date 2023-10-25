Civimix 5% Deposit Account: Yield and Opinions on the Offer

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In this period the interest rates of deposit accounts have increased and you have heard about the new offer of Civimixil deposit account Of CiviBank? Would you like to know more?

The Civimix offer is configured as a very interesting offer as the interest rates are equal to 5%, and allow you to seize an opportunity that could prove useful for you.

Today we will analyze all of them in detail characteristics of the Civimix offer.

Let’s start!

CiviBank: a presentation

To talk about CiviBank we have to start from Sparkasse Groupwhich unites two banks rooted in the area for over a century.

In fact, we are talking about the Banca di Cividale and the savings bank of Bolzano.

These are two realities deeply rooted in the territory and strong in their own tradition, which have decided to join forces to be closer to families and at the same time to businesses.

In this way, the Sparkasse Group combines the best that these two banks have to offer, i.e. the spirit of territorial bank and the solidity of a large group.

The bank is close to the people, interests and needs of the community, investing in innovation and supporting local companies. Furthermore, it is able to promote sustainability and commit to protecting the future of new generations.

Just to give you an idea, the bank has 169 branches and around 300 thousand customers.

Is CiviBank safe?

As we have seen it is one safe bank which can count on many years of experience and important numbers.

You also need to know that the amounts you choose to deposit with the bank will have the coverage offered by the interbank deposit protection fund, up to 100,000 euros. This should be an additional source of security.

What does this guarantee you? That if the bank were to fail in the worst case scenario, then the fund would be able to integrate the amounts not reimbursed to customers.

But with this little number I hope to reassure you even more: the CET1 Ratio Of CiviBank in fact it is equal to 15.7%.

Features of Civimix Conto Deposito

Il Civimix deposit account it is special because it allows you to gradually enter the financial markets.

In fact, it is a dual solution: on the one hand you can invest in managed savings products and on the other hand it offers you a fixed return on the sum that remains on deposit.

It is important to remember that the proposed rate is valid for 12 months for subscriptions made by 31 December 2023.

Deposits and withdrawals

L’minimum amount to open the deposit account it amounts to €10,000, while the accumulation plan for the investment includes 12 monthly installments.

The sums that will be deposited in the deposit account, until they are invested, will be remunerated at the base rate.

You will be able to carry out i payments by cash, check or bank transfer. However, payments that exceed the amount allocated to the accumulation plan and agreed upon signing the contract are not permitted.

The interests

The interest rate is equal to 5% gross from the start of the relationship until the completion of the accumulation plan.

After completion the deposit account becomes interest-free.

Costs

Let’s now see what they are costs.

There are no opening or closing costs for the deposit account, nor any costs relating to transactions or communications, apart from €1 if you choose to have the communications sent in paper format.

L’stamp duty it is your responsibility, and is equal to 0.20%.

The interest rate applied is gross of taxation on financial income and is equal to 26%.

Investing in mutual funds

As we mentioned, you can invest in mutual funds.

The funds proposed by CiviBank are those of Anima SGR e di Arca Fondi SGR.

This way you can mitigate market timing risks and enjoy the benefits of stock growth, and you can also reduce the effects of volatility.

The investment is diversified, and allows you to liquidate it at any time.

How to open Civimix deposit account?

Per open a savings account just go to the bank’s official website and complete a form, leaving your personal data.

You can request a meeting in the branch according to your needs or ask to be contacted by telephone or email.

Right of withdrawal

You can withdraw from the contract at any time and without penaltieswithout the need to indicate the reason.

Each party reserves the right to demand immediate payment of all amounts due.

You can withdraw with one working day’s notice. If the accumulation plan is terminated or interrupted, the deposit account will be automatically terminated.

It will take 3 working days for the contractual relationship to be closed.

Affari Miei’s opinions on Civimix

We have reached the end of this review: I hope the information I have provided is useful to you.

At the moment, deposit accounts seem to be a good solution precisely because the period is that of high interest rates.

In fact, at the moment the banks are competing to propose solutions and offers that are increasinglydelicious” to its customers.

Of course, if you are looking for a low-risk solution where to put money to avoid leaving the money sitting in your current account, then the deposit account it could be the right solution for you.

Il 5% return it is undoubtedly high, one of the highest on the deposit account market, and the fact of not having any costs relating to opening, closing or managing the account is a further plus.

Be careful though because in addition to the deposit, this offer offers you theinvestment in mutual fundsso you need to understand if this is something that may interest you.

Investing in the financial markets is always riskyespecially in mutual investment funds.

I therefore invite you to go to the bank’s official website to learn more about the offer and, if you are really interested, to request an appointment at the branch to find out more.

In this way the consultants will be able to answer all your questions and best explain all the features of the deposit account.

If you want to compare this offer with other offers offered by other banks, I invite you to use our automatic account comparator, Top Deposit Account.

Before saying goodbye I also want to leave you some guide which could be useful to you to start managing your money:

Happy reading and see you soon!

