Civitanavi: operating revenues +29% in Q1

Civitanavi Systems, active in the design, development and production of navigation and inertial stabilization systems, examined its first quarter 2023 operating revenue, which came in at $8 million, up 29% year over year.

Net of the change in finished and semi-finished product inventories, growth was 20%. With the exception of revenues from royalties, all other types of revenues recorded significant growth compared to the previous period.

Excellent performance for all operating divisions, confirming a notable development in various business sectors and a recovery of the Industrial division, up by 32% compared to last year.

The evolution of orders is also important, which as at 9 May 2023 amounted to 20.4 million, up by 72%.

Based on the current scenario, the market indicators and the Company’s distinctive competitive characteristics, the long-term trends of demand in the reference sector are confirmed.