The Board of Directors of Civitanavi Systems has approved the 2023 Budget and updated the Total Revenues and Adjusted Ebitda targets for the next year, to better reflect in the projections the changed macroeconomic scenario compared to what was published at the beginning of February 2022, in the information prospectus relating to admission on the Euronext Milan market.

The guidance has been updated by providing for a Total Revenues target included in the range of 42-46 million as at 31 December 2023 and an Adjusted Ebitda Margin of approximately 29%. 2023 Total Revenues up 31%/44% compared to 2022 Total Revenues expected and up 67%/83% compared to 2021 Total Revenues.

The original targets for 2023 envisaged total revenues between 61.6 and 68.4 million in the base case and between 45.4 and 50.5 million in the worst case, and an Ebitda margin between 28% and 31%.

The new target for 2023, explains the company, “reflects the changed scenario of energy costs, inflation and the ‘shortage’ of the electronic component which continues to persist. Some significant opportunities, initially foreseen for the year 2023, are being postponed to the following years due to the slowdown in the supply chain which in turn leads to a postponement of product introduction on the market. This slowdown does not represent a loss of market or cancellation of opportunities but a mere time shift.”

Estimates only include organic growth assumptions and not any M&A transactions. As of 22 December, the 2022 Booking is equal to 41.0 million (including 0.9 million relating to the Q-SING project).